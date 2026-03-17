Stern Cardiovascular and Atria Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Advanced, Physician-Led Cardiac Care Across the Mid-South

Collaboration supports Stern's independence to unlock new clinical capabilities, geographic expansion and physician growth

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Cardiovascular and Atria Health today announced a strategic partnership that will accelerate access to advanced, physician-led cardiovascular care across Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and surrounding regions. The collaboration brings together Stern's clinical leadership and Atria Health's operational expertise to support Stern's expanded services, new locations, and physician recruitment.

Stern Cardiovascular is one of the largest cardiovascular practices in the nation, with more than 100 years of delivering comprehensive heart care across Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. Under the partnership, Stern Cardiovascular will continue to operate as a fully independent, physician-led practice.

Atria Health partners with cardiovascular physicians to build and sustain independent, physician-led practices, providing the capital, expertise, and innovation to deliver patient-centered care, operate sustainably, capture the value they create, and achieve greater career satisfaction. The company provides an alternative private equity model that invests in – but does not have any ownership in – independent practices.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, and demand for advanced diagnostics, rehabilitation, and longitudinal cardiac care continues to rise – particularly in regions facing access gaps and rising costs. At the same time, independent cardiology practices are looking for partners to help them navigate reimbursement complexity, administrative burden and capital constraints. The Stern-Atria partnership is designed to address those challenges while preserving physician leadership and continuity of care.

"This partnership allows us to expand what we do best – high-quality, patient-centered cardiovascular care – while remaining physician-led and independent," said Stern Cardiovascular Cardiologist and President Steven S. Gubin, MD, FACC. "With Atria's support, we can bring new technologies and services to our communities faster, recruit additional physicians and meet growing regional needs without compromising how we practice medicine."

Expanding Advanced Cardiac Services and Access

Together with Atria Health, Stern Cardiovascular plans to advance a multi-phase growth plan focused on expanding access to advanced cardiac diagnostics, rehabilitation, and specialty care across the Mid-South, including:

Introducing cardiac PET/CT imaging in Memphis, marking the first dedicated cardiac PET/CT offering in the market

Opening new clinical locations, including planned expansion into Collierville, Tenn.

Recruiting additional cardiologists and clinicians to meet growing patient demand

Launching intensive cardiac rehabilitation in the Memphis area, a service not currently available in the market

Expanding services in Mississippi, including: Rolling out cardiac PET/CT imaging in Oxford and DeSoto County – a first for the area. Adding new clinicians to Stern Cardiovascular's Mississippi practices



These initiatives are intended to improve early detection, continuity of care and long-term outcomes for patients with complex cardiovascular conditions, while keeping advanced care close to home.

"Atria Health partners with leading independent cardiology practices that want to grow thoughtfully and sustainably," said Atria Health CEO and Co-founder Matthew Eakins, M.D.. "Stern represents exactly the kind of physician-led organization our model was built to support. Together, we're expanding access to advanced cardiovascular care while reinforcing physician leadership and a practice that will lead cardiovascular care for another hundred years."

The Stern partnership builds on Atria Health's broader strategy to support independent cardiology practices nationwide by providing scalable infrastructure, operational expertise, and growth support, allowing physicians to expand services while maintaining control over clinical decision-making. Last year, the company announced a partnership with AMS Cardiology in Pennsylvania, where it helped the practice build a new ASC that performs low-risk outpatient procedures. The facility became the first ASC ever to perform a coronary angioplasty with stent placement in Pennsylvania.

About Stern Cardiovascular

Founded in 1920 by Memphis physician Dr. Neuton S. Stern, Stern Cardiovascular is one of the largest and most established cardiovascular groups in the tri-state region. The physician-led practice is recognized for its leadership in cardiovascular medicine and medical research, delivering advanced, patient-centered care across Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi through hospital-based services and conveniently located outpatient offices.

Stern Cardiovascular provides comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services across the full spectrum of cardiovascular disease, including hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular disorders, and complex cardiac conditions. Known for combining advanced medical technology with a commitment to compassionate care, Stern Cardiovascular continues to set a standard for clinical excellence and innovation in cardiovascular medicine.

About Atria Health

A physician-owned healthcare services business supporting high-performing, independent heart specialists, Atria Health offers a truly integrated partnership approach that helps independent cardiology practices thrive and maintain their autonomy. The company provides the capital, expertise and innovation to launch new ventures, improve decision-making, drive efficiency and transition to value-based care. With Atria Health, physicians retain true independence via full ownership and control of their practice. The company is backed by Cypress Ridge Partners and is headquartered in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit atriahealth.co.

SOURCE Atria Health Opco Inc.