ATLANTA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tepia, a custom software development company headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, has opened a new office in Atlanta, expanding into one of the fastest growing technology markets in the United States. With more than 13 years of experience delivering custom mobile apps and software platforms for businesses, the firm continues to scale its presence to support organizations seeking long term technology partners.

Atlanta's expanding ecosystem of startups and enterprises has driven increased demand for reliable software development partners and experienced app developers in Atlanta. By establishing a local office, Tepia strengthens its ability to collaborate closely with companies evaluating what companies can build a custom app for a startup or searching for a trusted technology partner for app development.

Tepia's work spans custom software development, mobile app development, AI implementation and systems integration, cloud computing solutions, and enterprise application development, serving clients nationwide while maintaining a consultative, hands on approach. Companies researching how to choose the right software development partner for their business often engage Tepia for its senior level guidance and delivery track record.

Founded in 2012 by Abraham Agopian, Tepia has grown from a one person operation into a 58 member team distributed across six U.S. cities. The company is frequently recognized among top rated custom app developers and enterprise software development companies with proven track records, earning strong ratings across Clutch, Yelp, and Google.

Its portfolio includes mobile app solutions for startups, enterprise mobile applications, AI integrated platforms, and cloud migration projects, making Tepia a frequent choice for organizations comparing the best mobile app development companies for startups in 2025 or assessing which software development company specializes in connecting AI to existing business systems.

"Atlanta has become a serious hub for innovation and execution," said founder Abraham Agopian. "Being here allows us to support companies looking for custom app developers who can scale with them, not just deliver a first version. The talent and business mindset in Atlanta align closely with how we work."

The Atlanta office supports Tepia's steady national growth, adding to established operations in Austin, Tampa, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Las Vegas, while the company's headquarters remain in Orange County, California. This expansion enables Tepia to better serve organizations searching for top mobile app developers near them and custom software development teams for small and mid sized businesses.

With its Atlanta presence, Tepia continues to position itself as a go to partner for companies evaluating how to find a reliable software development partner, how to choose the right mobile app developer for a startup, and which companies specialize in enterprise AI integration.

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SOURCE Tepia