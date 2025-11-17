Tepia Turns 13: Orange County Mobile App Firm Highlights Human First Development

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tepia is celebrating 13 years in November 2025, marking a journey that began with one founder in Costa Mesa and has grown into a global team of 58. The company has expanded its reach and capabilities, while holding firm to the values that defined its start in Orange County.

Founder Abraham Agopian started Tepia in 2012 with a single desk and a determination to build software differently. Raised and educated in Orange County, Abe attended Costa Mesa High School and the University of California Irvine, and those local roots set the tone for a one man dream: to create technology that helps people, boosts their work, and serves the common good.

That purpose has guided every decision since and informs how Tepia hires, the relationships it keeps, and the apps and platforms it launches. Every hire was handpicked, not only for skill but for alignment with a culture centered on accountability and client trust. That approach shaped the company's DNA and helped it navigate challenges along the way.

Growth brought roadblocks.

Adapting to shifting technologies, scaling processes across multiple offices, and balancing speed with quality tested the young firm. Yet each challenge became a step forward. Tepia broadened its expertise from mobile app development into custom software systems, cloud platforms, AI-powered solutions, and long-term support.

The company now partners on app development for clients ranging from startups to multinational corporations, providing enterprise mobile solutions and scalable mobile customer experiences.

"Our focus has always been people," said Agopian. "Whether it's the team we build or the clients we serve, the experience has to be reliable, clear, and human. That's how we earned trust through the roadblocks and why we're stronger today."

From discovery to launch, Tepia makes mobile customer experience central to every engagement, a focus that has earned it recognition as one of the nation's most innovative mobile app development firms.

Tepia now leads projects across the U.S. from its Costa Mesa headquarters, with offices in Austin, Tampa, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, and newly added, Atlanta. Though the company has grown well beyond Orange County, that beginning quietly informs how Tepia works today.

The milestone reflects longevity and a clear path forward: careful growth, a focus on customer outcomes, and a founder's vision that continues to guide the company.

