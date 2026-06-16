The premium tequila brand reunites with the Mexican filmmaker and professional fútbol player to launch Carded by Cristo, turning fútbol's iconic symbol into a celebration of Real Fans

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans everywhere gear up for fútbol's biggest summer, Tequila CAZADORES®, the award-winning premium tequila brand rooted in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, is reuniting with Mexican actor, filmmaker, and professional fútbol player Cristo Fernández to celebrate the people who give the game its heartbeat: the fans.

Together, Tequila CAZADORES presents: Carded by Cristo, a new campaign that reimagines fútbol's iconic yellow and red card as a badge of pride for Real Fans everywhere.

Tequila CAZADORES® and Cristo Fernández Card the Real Fans of Fútbol

For more than 100 years, Tequila CAZADORES has stood as a real tequila made for real people— and few people are more passionate than the fútbol fans who live and breathe the game. This summer, the brand is celebrating those fans through the CAZADORES Real Fan Cards, a collection of playful, personality-driven cards that capture every kind of supporter in the room: the superstitious diehard, the self-appointed coach, the one already leading chants before kickoff. Each card celebrates a distinct type of fan energy, creating a new language around fandom, culture and community while inviting fans to discover where they fit in the lineup.

Few people embody the spirit of fútbol fandom like Cristo. A Guadalajara native, lifelong fan, and professional player, he brings an authenticity to the partnership that mirrors Tequila CAZADORES' own roots in Mexican heritage, tradition and craft. Reuniting for a second summer, the brand and Cristo are tapping into the energy that takes over when the match kicks off — the chants, the nerves, the celebrations, and the fans who pour everything into the game.

"It's a full-circle moment for me — returning to professional fútbol with El Paso Locomotive FC and partnering again with Tequila CAZADORES to celebrate the sport that has given me so much. This journey has been a reminder that even the craziest dreams are worth chasing. With the world's attention on fútbol this summer, we wanted to celebrate the people who give the game its soul: the fans. Their passion, energy, and belief are what make fútbol truly special. This campaign is for them. ¡Vamos, real fans!"

Starting today, fans 21+ can visit Cazadores.com/us/en/realfancards/ to get carded by Cristo. Through the digital hub, visitors can take a quiz to discover which CAZADORES Real Fan Card matches their personality, along with a corresponding cocktail pairing inspired by their fan identity. At the center of the experience is Cristo's signature game day cocktail, co-created with Tequila CAZADORES, El Golazo — a nod to a spectacular goal, matching the punchy flavor, celebratory feel, and high-energy of the moment and fans.

"What makes this partnership special is everything Cristo and Tequila CAZADORES share — our Mexican heritage, our love of fútbol, and a belief that the game is best enjoyed together, surrounded by fellow fans," said Jay Needham, Global Senior Brand Director for Tequila CAZADORES and Agave. "With Carded by Cristo, we are reimagining one of the sport's most recognizable symbols as a way to bring fans together to celebrate the personalities, traditions and energy that make fútbol fandom so unforgettable."

Beyond the digital hub, fans can keep the celebration going all summer long:

Get carded by Cristo in person. This summer, Cristo will surprise real fans — showing up where the energy is, celebrating fútbol fandom, and carding the fans who bring the game to life.

This summer, Cristo will surprise real fans — showing up where the energy is, celebrating fútbol fandom, and carding the fans who bring the game to life. Bring the celebration home. CAZADORES's limited-edition fútbol bottle jerseys, a replica of the custom streetwear-style jersey Cristo co-designed last year, will be available while supplies last in select markets this summer alongside a bottle of CAZADORES Reposado for mixing up an El Golazo cocktail at home.

CAZADORES's limited-edition fútbol bottle jerseys, a replica of the custom streetwear-style jersey Cristo co-designed last year, will be available while supplies last in select markets this summer alongside a bottle of CAZADORES Reposado for mixing up an El Golazo cocktail at home. Get a front-row seat on social. Fans can watch the campaign unfold all summer long through a series of new videos with Cristo, including the launch film and surprise carding moments. Follow @TequilaCazadores on Instagram for the exclusive Carded by Cristo content.

Ready to find out what kind of Real Fan you are? Visit Cazadores.com/us/en/realfancards/ to get Carded by Cristo. Then raise a glass to the thrills, the comebacks, and the fans who never stop believing with your signature Tequila CAZADORES pour.

EL GOLAZO

A nod to a spectacular goal–matching the punchy flavor, celebratory feel and high-energy fan

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tequila CAZADORES Reposado

¾ oz. Agave Nectar

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

3 thin slices of Fresh Jalapeño

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

Salted Rim

Dried Pineapple Slice and Lime Wheel for Garnish

Directions: Combine all ingredients, shake, and serve on the rocks in a 12 oz. margarita glass with a salted rim. Garnish with a lime wheel and dried pineapple slice.

For more information on Tequila CAZADORES, please visit https://www.cazadores.com/. Follow Tequila CAZADORES on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Tequila CAZADORES®

Tequila CAZADORES® is one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States. It all started with just one hard-working visionary in 1922 in the sun-kissed highlands of Jalisco, Mexico who spent years perfecting a tequila recipe for his friends and family. This closely guarded secret recipe was passed down by word of mouth for generations and is still used today, 100 years later. Tequila CAZADORES® is made with 100% Blue Agave grown, harvested, and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, recognized as the premier agave growing region in the world, resulting in a smoother, more flavorful taste. The Tequila CAZADORES® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International www.CAZADORES.com.

LOS CAZADORES® TOMAN CON RESPONSABILIDAD. DRINK RESPONSIBLY. ©2026. CAZADORES, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE DEER LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. IMPORTED BY TEQUILA CAZADORES® U.S.A., CORAL GABLES, FL.

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