Tequila CAZADORES® Uncorks Its First-Ever Infused Tequila

Introducing CAZADORES Pineapple Infused Tequila, Blending Signature Blanco Tequila with Bright Pineapple Flavor in Every Pour. Arriving for Summer's Biggest Moments.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila CAZADORES®, the award-winning premium tequila rooted in the Highlands of Jalisco, announces a new expansion of its 100% agave portfolio with CAZADORES Pineapple Infused Tequila. This launch marks the brand's first-ever infused tequila, bringing a fruity and tropical twist to a century of tequila-crafting expertise.

Tequila CAZADORES® announces a new expansion of its 100% agave portfolio with CAZADORES Pineapple Infused Tequila.

Inspired by over 100 years of tequila craftsmanship, Master Distiller José Miguel Escobar perfected the blend of the brand's signature 100% Blue Weber Agave Blanco expression with balanced sweetness and refreshing pineapple flavor. Rooted in the vibrant heritage of Mexico and crafted for the evolving palate of today's cocktail enthusiasts, this innovation meets the growing demand for fruit-forward spirits while enhancing at-home cocktail-making. The result is a tropical expression that celebrates flavor, heritage and modern cocktail culture in every sip.

"This launch marks an exciting expansion for Tequila CAZADORES as our first-ever infused tequila." said Jay Needham, Bacardi's Senior Global Brand Director for Tequila CAZADORES & Agave Spirit. "Pineapple was a natural choice for the brand, driven by its growing popularity in cocktail culture and deep roots in Mexican cuisine and celebration. With CAZADORES Pineapple Infused Tequila, we're offering consumers a fresh, approachable way to enjoy elevated cocktails, from a Pineapple Margarita to simple serves that fit a variety of occasions. "

Designed with versatility in mind, CAZADORES Pineapple Infused Tequila makes it simple to create elevated cocktails at home with just a few ingredients. Whether enjoyed in a refreshing tasting Pineapple Margarita, paired with spicy flavors in a Serranita, served over ice, or topped with soda water, the expression delivers a bright tropical profile balanced by the signature character of CAZADORES Blanco tequila.

CAZADORES Pineapple Infused Tequila will be available nationwide at retailers and select on-premise locations for suggested retail prices of $21.99 for 750ml and $14.99 for 375ml formats, just in time for peak summer occasions.

CAZADORES Pineapple Infused Tequila

Tasting notes: Fresh, ripe pineapple and cooked agave

ABV: 35%

For more information on Tequila CAZADORES, please visit https://www.cazadores.com/. Follow Tequila CAZADORES on Facebook and Instagram.

Give our Signature Recipes a Try:

CAZADORES Pineapple Margarita

2 oz. CAZADORES Pineapple Infused Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

3/4 oz. Agave Syrup

Method: Combine all the ingredients with ice, shake, and strain into a salted glass filled with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

CAZADORES Serranita

1.5 oz. CAZADORES Pineapple Infused Tequila

3/4 oz. Simple Syrup

3/4 oz. Lime Juice

3 oz. Pineapple Juice

1 slice of Serrano Chili Pepper

Method: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine all the ingredients, shake and serve over the rocks in a glass with a Tajin rim. Garnish with pineapple and lime.

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About Tequila CAZADORES®

Tequila CAZADORES® is one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States. It all started with just one hard-working visionary in 1922 in the sun-kissed highlands of Jalisco, Mexico who spent years perfecting a tequila recipe for his friends and family. This closely guarded secret recipe was passed down by word of mouth for generations and is still used today, 100 years later. Tequila CAZADORES® is made with 100% Blue Agave grown, harvested, and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, recognized as the premier agave growing region in the world, resulting in a smoother, more flavorful taste. The Tequila CAZADORES® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International www.CAZADORES.com.

LOS CAZADORES® TOMAN CON RESPONSABILIDAD. DRINK RESPONSIBLY. ©2026. CAZADORES, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE DEER LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. IMPORTED BY TEQUILA CAZADORES® U.S.A., CORAL GABLES, FL.

SOURCE Tequila CAZADORES