Teradata Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Recurring revenue of $363 million, an increase of 3% as reported and 2% in constant currency (1)

GAAP Operating Margin of 11.7%, up 580 basis points from the prior year period

Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 21.5%, up 510 basis points from the prior year period (2)

Cash flow from operations of $106 million, up 147% from the prior year period

Adjusted free cash flow of $127 million, up 226% from the prior year period(3)

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced its second quarter 2026 financial results.

"Teradata again delivered a solid quarter, growing total ARR, recurring revenue, and meaningful free cash flow," said Steve McMillan, president and CEO of Teradata. "We are pleased with our strong product innovation this quarter, highlighted by the launch of our Autonomous Knowledge Platform, bringing a powerful set of capabilities to help enterprises deploy agentic AI. With our differentiated hybrid platform, positive customer reaction, and tangible operating leverage, we remain confident in our future, and are increasing our outlook for non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted Free Cash Flow."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2025

Total ARR increased to $1.509 billion from $1.489 billion, an increase of 1% as reported and 2% in constant currency (1)

Public cloud ARR increased to $686 million from $634 million, an increase of 8% as reported and 9% in constant currency (1)

Total revenue was $410 million versus $408 million, flat as reported and in constant currency (1)

Recurring revenue was $363 million versus $354 million, an increase of 3% as reported and 2% in constant currency (1)

Recurring revenue was 89% of total revenue versus 87%

GAAP gross margin was 59.3% versus 56.4%

Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.5% versus 58.3% (2)

GAAP operating margin was 11.7% versus 5.9%

Non-GAAP operating margin was 21.5% versus 16.4% (2)

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.48 versus $0.09 per share

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.69 versus $0.47 per share (2)

Cash flow from operations was $106 million compared to $43 million

Free cash flow was $105 million compared to $39 million (3)

Adjusted free cash flow was $127 million compared to $39 million(3)

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2026:

Recurring revenue in the range of -4% to -2% year-over-year

Total revenue in the range of -6% to -4% year-over-year

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.27 to $0.31 per share

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.55 to $0.59 per share(2)

For the full year 2026, Teradata increases the following ranges:

GAAP diluted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $4.43 to $4.51

Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $2.65 to $2.73 per share (2)

Cash flow from operations of $665 million to $685 million, which includes an after-tax net benefit of $315 million related to a settlement with SAP

Adjusted free cash flow of $330 million to $350 million(3)

For the full year 2026, Teradata reaffirms the following ranges:

Total ARR growth of 2% to 4% year-over-year

Recurring revenue in the range of flat to 2% year-over-year

Total revenue range in the range of -2% to flat year-over-year

Earnings Conference Call

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT on August 4, 2026. Investors and participants may attend the call by dialing (585) 542-9983 and entering access code 369709903. For investors and participants outside the United States, see global dial-in numbers here, and use access code 369709903.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional information regarding Teradata's operating results is provided below as well as on Teradata's website at investor.teradata.com.

1. The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior-period results using the current-year monthly average currency rates. See the foreign currency fluctuation schedule, which is used to determine revenue on a constant currency ("CC") basis, on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investor.teradata.com.

Revenue

(in millions) For the Three Months ended June 30

2026

2025

% Change as

Reported

% Change in CC Recurring revenue $363

$354

3 %

2 % Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other 8

3

167 %

313 % Consulting services 39

51

(24 %)

(23 %) Total revenue $410

$408

0 %

0 %















Product Sales $371

$357

4 %

3 % Consulting Services 39

51

(24 %)

(23 %) Total revenue $410

$408

0 %

0 %

















Revenue

(in millions) For the Six Months ended June 30

2026

2025

% Change as

Reported

% Change in CC Recurring revenue $763

$712

7 %

5 % Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other 9

13

(31 %)

(26 %) Consulting services 82

101

(19 %)

(19 %) Total revenue $854

$826

3 %

2 %















Product Sales $772

$725

6 %

5 % Consulting Services 82

101

(19 %)

(19 %) Total revenue $854

$826

3 %

2 %



































As of June 30

2026

2025

% Change as

Reported

% Change in CC Annual recurring revenue* $1,509

$1,489

1 %

2 % Public cloud ARR** $686

$634

8 %

9 %



The impact of currency on ARR is determined by calculating the prior period ending ARR using the current period end currency rates.



*Total Annual Recurring Revenue ("Total ARR") is defined as the annual contract value for all active and contractually binding term-based contracts at the end of the period, including cloud, recurring AI services, subscriptions, hardware rental, maintenance, and software upgrade rights. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.



**Public cloud ARR is defined as the annual contract value for all active and contractually binding term-based contracts at the end of a period that are operated in a public cloud environment. The Company believes this is a useful metric to investors as it demonstrates progress toward achieving our strategic objectives as outlined in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.



2. Teradata reports its results in accordance with GAAP. However, as described below, the Company believes that certain non-GAAP measures such as free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, all of which exclude certain items, and which may be reported on a constant currency basis, are useful for investors. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation to, as substitutes for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each of our non-GAAP measures do not have a uniform definition under GAAP and therefore, Teradata's definition may differ from other companies' definitions of these measures.



The following tables reconcile Teradata's actual and projected results and EPS under GAAP to the Company's actual and projected non-GAAP results and EPS for the periods presented, which exclude certain specified items. Our management internally uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, operating income, net income, and EPS, excluding certain items, to understand, manage and evaluate our business and support operating decisions on a regular basis. The Company believes such non-GAAP financial measures (1) provide useful information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations, (2) are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations and results, that may be more easily compared to peer companies and allow investors a view of the Company's operating results excluding stock-based compensation expense and special items, (3) provide useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends, and (4) provide consistency and comparability with past reports and projections of future results.







For the Three Months





For the Six Months



(in millions, except per share data)

ended June 30





ended June 30



Gross Profit:

2026

2025

% Chg.

2026

2025

% Chg. GAAP Gross Profit

$243

$230

6 %

$519

$478

9 % % of Revenue

59.3 %

56.4 %





60.8 %

57.9 %





























Excluding:























Stock-based compensation expense

4

5





8

9



Reorganization and other costs

1

3





4

3



Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$248

$238

4 %

$531

$490

8 % % of Revenue

60.5 %

58.3 %





62.2 %

59.3 %



Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$48

$24

100 %

$12

$90

(87 %) % of Revenue

11.7 %

5.9 %





1.4 %

10.9 %





























Excluding:























Stock-based compensation expense

33

31





62

53



Reorganization and other costs

7

12





14

15



SAP settlement costs

-

-





121

-



Non-GAAP Operating Income

$88

$67

31 %

$209

$158

32 % % of Revenue

21.5 %

16.4 %





24.5 %

19.1 %





























Net Income























GAAP Net Income

$46

$9

411 %

$381

$53

619 % % of Revenue

11.2 %

2.2 %





44.6 %

6.4 %





























Excluding:























Stock-based compensation expense

33

31





62

53



Reorganization and other costs

6

12





13

15



SAP settlement

-

-





(359)

-



Income tax adjustments(i)

(19)

(7)





54

(12)



Non-GAAP Net Income

$66

$45

47 %

$151

$109

39 % % of Revenue

16.1 %

11.0 %





17.7 %

13.2 %







For the Three Months ended June 30

For the Six Months ended June 30

2026 Outlook Earnings Per Share: 2026

2025

2026

2025

Q3

FY GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.48

$0.09

$3.95

$0.55

$0.27 - $0.31

$4.43 - $4.51 Excluding:





















Stock-based compensation expense 0.34

0.32

0.64

0.54

0.31

1.27 Reorganization and other costs 0.06

0.13

0.14

0.15

0.02

0.24 SAP settlement -

-

(3.72)

-

-

(3.72) Income tax adjustments(i) (0.19)

(0.07)

0.56

(0.12)

(0.05)

0.43 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.69

$0.47

$1.57

$1.12

$0.55 - $0.59

$2.65 - $2.73











i. Represents the income tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP income based on the applicable jurisdictional statutory tax rate of the underlying item, including the $67 million discrete income tax effect of the SAP settlement recorded in the first half of 2026. Including the income tax effect assists investors in understanding the tax provision associated with those adjustments and the effective tax rate related to the underlying business and performance of the Company's ongoing operations. As a result of these adjustments, the Company's GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was 2.1% and 23.3%, respectively, and June 30, 2025, was 30.8% and 19.6%, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company's GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP effective tax rate was 21.3% and 24.5%, respectively and June 30, 2025, was 25.4% and 21.6%, respectively.



3. As described below, the Company believes that free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are useful non-GAAP measures for investors. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not have a uniform definition under GAAP in the United States and therefore, Teradata's definitions may differ from other companies' definitions of this measure. Teradata defines free cash flow as cash provided by/used in operating activities, less total capital expenditures and adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow less the gross proceeds from the SAP settlement, plus the non-recurring legal and other expenses incurred in connection with the SAP litigation and resulting settlement, and taxes paid specific to the settlement agreement. Teradata's management uses free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company and believes they are useful for investors because they relate the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations. In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash generated after capital expenditures which can be used for among other things, investments in the Company's existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, strengthening the Company's balance sheet, repurchase of Company stock and repay the Company's debt obligations and adjusted free cash flow adjusts the impact of the SAP settlement. Neither free cash flow or adjusted free cash flow represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since there may be other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from these measures. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities under GAAP.

(in millions) For the

Three Months

For the

Six Months





ended June 30

ended June 30

Outlook

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026



















Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $106

$43

$507

$51

$665 to $685 Less total capital expenditures (1)

(4)

(12)

(5)

(~20) Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure) $105

$39

$495

$46

$645 to $665 Less SAP gross settlement proceeds -

-

(480)

-

(480) Plus legal and other expenses -

-

121

-

121 Plus taxes specific to the settlement 22

-

22

-

44 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP Measure) $127

$39

$158

$46

$330 to $350

Note to Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to opinions, beliefs, and projections of expected future financial and operating performance, business trends, liquidity, and market conditions, among other things. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions and often can be identified by words such as "expect," "strive," "looking ahead," "outlook," "guidance," "forecast," "anticipate," "continue," "plan," "estimate," "believe," "focus," "see," "commit," "should," "project," "will," "would," "likely," "intend," "potential," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include our 2026 third quarter and 2026 full year financial outlook and product innovation and demand. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those relating to: our strategy and ongoing business transformation, significant execution risk for our cloud, hybrid, on-premises, Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Machine Learning ("ML") offerings, operational disruptions and unforeseen circumstances, impact of unanticipated delays or acceleration in our sales cycles to make accurate estimates impacting quarterly operating results, financial guidance and forecasts, the global economic environment and business conditions in general, including inflation, tariffs, and/or recessionary conditions; impact of price increase on our net sales, profit margins and earnings, the ability of our suppliers to meet their commitments to us; the timing of purchases, migrations, or expansions by our current and potential customers, including our ability to retain customers; the rapidly changing and intensely competitive nature of the information technology industry, the data analytics business, and artificial intelligence capabilities; fluctuations in our operating, capital allocation, and cash flow results; our ability to execute and realize the anticipated benefits of our refreshed brand, business transformation program or restructuring, sales and operational execution initiatives, and cost saving initiatives, including restructuring actions; risks inherent in operating in foreign countries, export controls and trade compliance, including sanctions, tariffs, foreign currency fluctuations, and/or acts of war; risks associated with data privacy, IP-enforcement actions, cyberattacks and maintaining secure and effective products for our customers, as well as, internal information technology and control systems; the timely and successful development, production or acquisition, availability and/or market acceptance of new and existing products, product features and services, including for our artificial intelligence, cloud, on-prem and hybrid offerings, tax rates; turnover of our workforce and the ability to attract and retain skilled employees; protecting our intellectual property; availability and successful execution of new alliance and acquisition opportunities; subscription arrangements that may be cancelled or fail to be renewed; the impact on our business and financial reporting from changes in accounting rules; and other factors described from time to time in Teradata's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q or current reports on Forms 8-K, as well as Teradata's annual report to stockholders. Teradata does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teradata

Teradata empowers enterprises to turn intelligence into autonomous action, grounding AI agents in deep business context and trusted data. As AI agents multiply, Teradata is the context foundation, governance layer, and performance backbone that companies need now. The Teradata Autonomous Knowledge Platform puts AI into production across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. See how at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Chad Bennett

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Donahue

[email protected]



























Schedule A



















































































TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share amounts - unaudited)

































For the Period Ended June 30





Three Months

Six Months





2026

2025

% Chg

2026

2025

% Chg Revenue





















































Recurring



$ 363

$ 354

3 %

$ 763

$ 712

7 % Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other



8

3

167 %

9

13

(31 %) Consulting services



39

51

(24 %)

82

101

(19 %)



























Total revenue



410

408

0 %

854

826

3 %



























Gross profit





















































Recurring



243

235





520

485



% of Revenue



66.9 %

66.4 %





68.2 %

68.1 %



Perpetual software licenses, hardware and other



2

-





3

1



% of Revenue



25.0 %

0.0 %





33.3 %

7.7 %



Consulting services



(2)

(5)





(4)

(8)



% of Revenue



(5.1 %)

(9.8 %)





(4.9 %)

(7.9 %)































Total gross profit



243

230





519

478



% of Revenue



59.3 %

56.4 %





60.8 %

57.9 %































Selling, general and administrative expenses



120

135





360

251



Research and development expenses



75

71





147

137































Income from operations



48

24





12

90



% of Revenue



11.7 %

5.9 %





1.4 %

10.9 %































Other (expense) income, net



(1)

(11)





472

(19)































Income before income taxes



47

13





484

71



% of Revenue



11.5 %

3.2 %





56.7 %

8.6 %































Income tax expense



1

4





103

18



% Tax rate



2.1 %

30.8 %





21.3 %

25.4 %































Net income



$ 46

$ 9





$ 381

$ 53



% of Revenue



11.2 %

2.2 %





44.6 %

6.4 %































Net income per common share

























Basic



$ 0.49

$ 0.09





$ 4.07

$ 0.56



Diluted



$ 0.48

$ 0.09





$ 3.95

$ 0.55































Weighted average common shares outstanding

























Basic



93.9

95.3





93.5

95.2



Diluted



96.2

96.0





96.4

97.0





















Schedule B





























































TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions - unaudited)















































June 30,

December 31,

June 30,









2026

2025

2025

Assets





































Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 414

$ 493

$ 369

Accounts receivable, net





256

251

293

Inventories





5

13

5

Other current assets





98

80

90





















Total current assets





773

837

757





















Property and equipment, net





191

198

205

Right of use assets - operating lease, net





8

7

9

Goodwill





397

399

400

Capitalized contract costs, net





39

42

37

Deferred income taxes





166

209

231

Other assets





84

87

98





















Total assets





$ 1,658

$ 1,779

$ 1,737





















Liabilities and stockholders' equity





































Current liabilities

















Current portion of long-term debt





$ -

$ 25

$ 25

Current portion of finance lease liability





46

50

60

Current portion of operating lease liability





2

2

4

Accounts payable





55

96

115

Payroll and benefits liabilities





91

120

84

Deferred revenue





560

533

521

Other current liabilities





91

88

89





















Total current liabilities





845

914

898





















Long-term debt





-

431

443

Finance lease liability





45

45

46

Operating lease liability





6

4

5

Pension and other postemployment plan liabilities





111

114

108

Long-term deferred revenue





12

11

12

Deferred tax liabilities





12

12

10

Other liabilities





34

18

39





















Total liabilities





1,065

1,549

1,561





















Stockholders' equity

















Common stock





1

1

1

Paid-in capital





2,361

2,305

2,244

Accumulated deficit





(1,617)

(1,923)

(1,932)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(152)

(153)

(137)





















Total stockholders' equity





593

230

176





















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$ 1,658

$ 1,779

$ 1,737



















Schedule C





























































TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions - unaudited)























For the Period Ended June 30



Three Months

Six Months





2026

2025

2026

2025

Operating activities

















Net income

$ 46

$ 9

$ 381

$ 53





















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

















by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

23

23

48

43

Stock-based compensation expense

33

31

62

53

Deferred income taxes

4

(6)

40

4

Loss on Blue Chip Swap

1

-

1

-





















Changes in assets and liabilities:

















Receivables

66

14

(5)

(59)

Inventories

-

8

8

13

Current payables and accrued expenses

(32)

(24)

(47)

(54)

Deferred revenue

(43)

(28)

28

11

Other assets and liabilities

8

16

(9)

(13)





















Net cash provided by operating activities

106

43

507

51





















Investing activities

















Expenditures for property and equipment

(1)

(4)

(11)

(5)

Additions to capitalized software

-

-

(1)

-

Business acquisitions and other investing activities, including loss on Blue Chip Swap

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)





















Net cash used in investing activities

(2)

(5)

(13)

(6)





















Financing activities

















Repurchases of common stock

(40)

(28)

(74)

(72)

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(450)

(6)

(456)

(12)

Payments of finance leases

(15)

(17)

(32)

(33)

Other financing activities, net

(2)

-

(7)

(2)





















Net cash used in financing activities

(507)

(51)

(569)

(119)





















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2

14

(4)

23





















(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(401)

1

(79)

(51)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

816

369

494

421





















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 415

$ 370

$ 415

$ 370





















Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

















Non-cash investing and financing activities:

















Assets acquired by finance leases

$ 8

$ 19

$ 28

$ 52

Assets acquired by operating leases

$ 2

$ 1

$ 3

$ 2



































Schedule D





































































































TERADATA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions - unaudited)





































For the Three Months Ended June 30

For the Six Months Ended June 30



2026

2025

% Change

As Reported

% Change

Constant

Currency (2)

2026

2025

% Change

As Reported

% Change

Constant

Currency (2) Segment Revenue

































































Product Sales

$ 371

$ 357

4 %

3 %

$ 772

$ 725

6 %

5 % Consulting Services

39

51

(24 %)

(23 %)

82

101

(19 %)

(19 %)



































































Total segment revenue

410

408

0 %

0 %

854

826

3 %

2 %

































Segment gross profit

































































Product Sales

248

239









529

492







% of Revenue

66.8 %

66.9 %









68.5 %

67.9 %







Consulting Services

-

(1)









2

(2)







% of Revenue

0.0 %

(2.0 %)









2.4 %

(2.0 %)









































Total segment gross profit

248

238









531

490







% of Revenue

60.5 %

58.3 %









62.2 %

59.3 %









































Reconciling items(1)

(5)

(8)









(12)

(12)









































Total gross profit

$ 243

$ 230









$ 519

$ 478







% of Revenue

59.3 %

56.4 %









60.8 %

57.9 %











































(1) Reconciling items include stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related

intangible assets and acquisition, integration and reorganization-related items (2) The impact of currency is determined by calculating the prior period results using the current-year

monthly average currency rates.

SOURCE Teradata