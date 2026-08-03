Terra Security Launches Prevention, Turning Pentest "Mitigation Advice" into a Rule that Actually Blocks the Attack

Terra Platform™ now generates and pushes the specific Web Application Firewall (WAF) and firewall rules that block a confirmed exploit while remediation is in flight, replacing the generic mitigation guidance security teams have learned to ignore

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Security, the AI-native offensive security platform, announced Prevention, a new capability in Terra Platform™, available today. Prevention makes Terra the first agentic offensive security platform to act on the risks it proves exploitable, closing the gap between a confirmed finding and a deployed code fix.

For years, pentest reports have ended with a "mitigation" section: generic advice to update a WAF, tune a firewall, adjust segmentation, change a configuration. Security teams have learned to ignore it, because it never tells them exactly what rule to write or whether it would stop the specific exploit in question. Meanwhile, adversaries now weaponize known vulnerabilities in minutes, and permanent fixes still lag with release cycles and change-management approvals. The breach can happen this week. The fix can take a month.

Prevention replaces the generic advice with a specific, testable, deployable rule. When Terra confirms an exploitable finding, the platform's specialized AI agents first test whether the customer's existing compensating controls actually stop that specific attack path. Where they don't, Terra generates the targeted WAF or firewall rule that does, and validates it against the exploit. The security team clicks and implements. Sensitive changes in production run with a Human-on-the-Loop, and Prevention flows through Terra's existing triage lifecycle of exploit, remediation guidance, and retest, the same closed-loop process Terra already applies across every attack surface it covers.

"Finding an exploitable risk is only half the job," said Gal Malachi, Co-Founder and CTO at Terra Security. "The hardest part is the stretch between proving it and fixing it, and adversaries can now exploit vulnerabilities in minutes. Traditional mitigation guidance from a pentest is generic and no one acts on it. Prevention is different. We validate whether a customer's existing controls stop the specific attack we've confirmed and, where they don't, we generate the rule that does. Defenders get time to remediate properly without leaving the door open."

Prevention is available today. Teams interested in learning more about Terra Platform can see the product in action during Black Hat August 4-6 at booth #4947 or request a demo at terra.security/get-a-demo

About Terra Security

Terra Security provides an AI-native Offensive Security platform aligned to code changes and evolving attack surfaces, combining a swarm of trained AI agents for speed and scale with human supervision for safety and control. Fortune 500 organizations trust the Terra Platform™ to find, validate, and help remediate exploitable vulnerabilities across the web, AI systems, internal apps, APIs, mobile, networks, and the cloud. For more information, visit https://terra.security

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Terra Security