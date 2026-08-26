New location brings together Terrain's complete ecosystem of retail, gardening, hospitality, events, and design services in one immersive destination

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Terrain, Anthropologie Group's home and garden lifestyle brand, announced the official opening of Terrain at Wayland Village in Wayland, Massachusetts. This new location includes the full expression of Terrain's offerings, including a retail store, all-season nursery, cafe, event venue, and design services.

Terrain Announces Opening of Its First Massachusetts Destination at Wayland Village

Terrain at Wayland Village marks the brand's first location in Massachusetts, a state identified as a strategic growth market for Terrain. The greater Boston area has long been an important market for Anthropologie Group, with a strong retail presence and a loyal customer base that has embraced Terrain through its direct-to-consumer business. The new location builds on that momentum, introducing Terrain's immersive retail experience to a community with a strong affinity for home, garden, and seasonal living.

"Terrain continues to play an important role in Anthropologie Group's growth strategy, and the opening of Terrain at Wayland Village represents an exciting milestone as we expand the brand into Massachusetts," said Tricia Smith, Global CEO of Anthropologie Group. "Greater Boston has long been an important market for our business, and we've built a strong community of customers who already know and love Anthropologie, and increasingly, Terrain. We're excited to bring the full Terrain experience to Wayland, creating a destination where customers can experience the brand's distinctive approach to gardening, thoughtful design and seasonal living in a community where we see strong alignment with what makes Terrain unique."

Terrain at Wayland Village offers multiple ways for the greater Boston community to shop, gather, and engage with the brand, including their signature:

Home + Garden Store : Seasonally-rotating assortment across home, garden, decor, holiday, outdoor living, entertaining, and gifting. The store reflects Terrain's integrated approach to retail, combining their nature-first store design with thoughtfully curated products meant to help customers decorate, celebrate, and grow.

Seasonally-rotating assortment across home, garden, decor, holiday, outdoor living, entertaining, and gifting. The store reflects Terrain's integrated approach to retail, combining their nature-first store design with thoughtfully curated products meant to help customers decorate, celebrate, and grow. Nursery: Provides a destination for gardening inspiration, featuring curated plants, elevated seasonal offerings, and resources for outdoor living. The nursery highlights Terrain's expertise in container gardening, seasonal planting, plant-driven design, and creating beautiful outdoor spaces.

Provides a destination for gardening inspiration, featuring curated plants, elevated seasonal offerings, and resources for outdoor living. The nursery highlights Terrain's expertise in container gardening, seasonal planting, plant-driven design, and creating beautiful outdoor spaces. Cafe : Delivers a greenhouse-inspired dining experience that celebrates the cycle of the seasons. With a dedicated culinary team who works closely with purveyors to source fresh, high-quality ingredients that lay the foundation for nourishing dishes.

Delivers a greenhouse-inspired dining experience that celebrates the cycle of the seasons. With a dedicated culinary team who works closely with purveyors to source fresh, high-quality ingredients that lay the foundation for nourishing dishes. Terrain Events : Offers a turnkey event experience, providing the spaces, culinary expertise, hospitality, and thoughtful details needed to bring celebrations to life. From elevated food and beverage, to custom furnishings and signature nature-inspired backdrops, Terrain Events delivers seamless execution and unforgettable experiences for every occasion.

Offers a turnkey event experience, providing the spaces, culinary expertise, hospitality, and thoughtful details needed to bring celebrations to life. From elevated food and beverage, to custom furnishings and signature nature-inspired backdrops, Terrain Events delivers seamless execution and unforgettable experiences for every occasion. Terrain Gardens: With over 8,700 square feet of beautifully designed indoor event space, Terrain Gardens maximizes the natural light and stunning vista of Wayland's natural wetlands. The property was expertly re-imagined so that it is adjacent to our renowned all-season nursery, a naturally beautiful backdrop for memorable photographs.

With over 8,700 square feet of beautifully designed indoor event space, Terrain Gardens maximizes the natural light and stunning vista of Wayland's natural wetlands. The property was expertly re-imagined so that it is adjacent to our renowned all-season nursery, a naturally beautiful backdrop for memorable photographs. Design by Terrain: Through Design by Terrain artisans, customers can bring the Terrain experience beyond the store with personalized services for custom plantings, living gifts, event and wedding floral design, at home seasonal and holiday decorating.

"We're thrilled to open Terrain at Wayland Village and introduce Massachusetts to everything we have to offer," said Beth Smith, Managing Director of Terrain. "Terrain has always been about more than shopping, it's about celebrating the seasons, connecting with nature, and creating spaces that bring people together. We look forward to welcoming customers into a destination they'll return to throughout the year for gardening, entertaining, dining, and gathering with family and friends."

As part of its continued investment in the New England community, Terrain is also announcing a new partnership with Massachusetts Horticultural Society, marking the brand's first garden partnership outside of Pennsylvania. Through an annual unrestricted donation and ongoing storytelling across Terrain's channels, the partnership will help advance the Society's mission while celebrating a shared commitment to horticultural education, native plants, pollinator habitats, and environmental stewardship. Together, Terrain and Massachusetts Horticultural Society will explore opportunities to engage customers through mission-aligned programming that inspires a deeper connection with gardening and the natural world.

"We're incredibly grateful for the partnership and support we've received from the Town of Wayland throughout the development process," said Dave Ziel, Chief Development Officer of URBN. "Working closely with local leaders and community partners has been instrumental in bringing this project to life, and we're excited to join the Wayland community and welcome customers to Terrain."

Terrain at Wayland Village officially opens today, with guests invited to enjoy special events, experiences, and surprises throughout the week as the brand welcomes the Wayland community.

Terrain at Wayland Village

297 Boston Post Road

Wayland, MA 01778

Hours:

Monday–Saturday: 9:00 AM–7:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM–6:00 PM

Cafe Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 11:00AM-9:00PM

Friday & Saturday: 9:00AM-10:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am-9:00PM

For more information, visit www.shopterrain.com. Follow along on Instagram at @shopterrain, @terraincafe and @terrain_events.

About Terrain

Terrain is a lifestyle home and garden brand, rooted in nature and inspired by the seasons. Terrain offers seasonal solutions for creative, gardening, gathering and living, with a curated product assortment that includes seasonal and holiday decor, outdoor furniture and lighting, artisan made gifts, planters, garden tools, and beyond. Terrain opened their flagship location in 2008 in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania on the site of the historic J. Franklin Styer Nursery. You can now visit shopterrain.com for a full assortment of their offerings as well as brick-and-mortar locations in Westport, CT, Devon, PA, and Doylestown, PA. In partnership with its sister brand, Anthropologie, Terrain introduced capsule shops at Anthropologie & Co. stores in Walnut Creek, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, CA, Bethesda, MD and most recently, Franklin, TN. Terrain also has a capsule shop at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, New York.

PR CONTACT:

KATE HALDY

[email protected]

SOURCE Anthropologie