Anthropologie Home Unveils Fall 2026 Collection

The seasonal assortment brings together inviting interiors, signature prints and handcrafted design across every room of the home.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anthropologie launched its Fall 2026 Home collection, a thoughtfully curated seasonal assortment celebrating the comfort, warmth and creativity of the season. Spanning furniture, lighting, textiles, décor and tabletop, the collection embraces layered, lived-in interiors that feel elevated yet approachable, empowering customers to create inviting homes that reflect their personal style.

Fall 2026 Anthropologie Home Collection

The home collection is centered around two seasonal stories: Sauvie Island, with a more classic sensibility, and Waverly Rose, a more modern interpretation. Designed for the family home in all its shapes and sizes, each story can stand on its own to create a complete look, or be layered together for unexpected combinations. Rich textures, nature-inspired motifs and handcrafted furnishings bring depth and character to both.

"Fall has always been one of the most inspiring seasons for the home, and this collection reflects how our customers want to live today," said Paulo Kos, Senior Design Director of Furniture, Lighting and Functional Decor, Anthropologie Home. "From distinctive upholstery and sculptural lighting to beautifully crafted case goods, we designed each piece to balance timeless craftsmanship with thoughtful functionality, making it easy for customers to build spaces that feel both elevated and lived in."

The Fall 2026 assortment introduces new furniture, lighting and décor designed to bring warmth and personality to every room. Highlights include the Hawthorne seating collection, the Venetian Inspired Colored Glass 6-Arm Chandelier, Eloise lighting and a customizable lighting program featuring interchangeable bases, shades and decorative finials. Bernadette, a classic pond motif, appears across furniture, rugs, curtains, décor and textiles, offering a versatile design element that can be effortlessly incorporated throughout the home. Botanical illustrations further celebrate the natural world, while faux fur, velvet, jacquard weaves, and warm woods add richness and dimension.

"We approached this season by editing rather than adding, creating a collection that feels softer, more livable and easier to mix into customers' existing homes," said Rachael Bennett, Senior Design Director of Concept, Artist Collaborations, Print & Pattern, Textiles, Home Accessories, and Design Operations, Anthropologie Home. "You'll still find the unexpected details our customer loves, from Bernadette's charming storytelling to rich textures and artisanal prints, balanced with versatile solids, tactile fabrics and layered neutrals that create spaces that feel relaxed, personal and distinctly Anthropologie."

Building on last year's partnership, Anthropologie Home expands its collaboration with award-winning designer Merve Kahraman for Fall 2026. The collection introduces new furniture, lighting and textiles that showcase Kahraman's sculptural, optimistic approach to design, bringing expressive forms and artistic details to the season's broader assortment.

The Anthropologie Home Fall 2026 collection launches August 17 in select Anthropologie stores and online at Anthropologie.com

About Anthropologie

Anthropologie is a modern, design-led lifestyle brand spanning fashion, home, weddings, garden, and gifting, where joyful self-expression meets inspired living. We create immersive shopping experiences that spark a sense of discovery and inspire customers to feel confident, curious, and connected, both online and in-store. Our curated collections blend own-brand exclusives with best-in-market partners, offering timeless quality and trend-forward design that reflect how our customer lives, hosts, travels, and dresses today. As we've evolved, Anthropologie has become a destination for her full lifestyle, from wardrobe to home to beauty and wellness, while continuing to bring imagination, narrative-driven storytelling, and memorable experiences to every touchpoint, from TikTok styling tips to in-store moments. With a global footprint of more than 220 stores, Anthropologie is rooted in inclusiveness, creativity, and community, always meeting our customer where she is and inspiring her to explore, experience, and celebrate her life in new ways.

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SOURCE Anthropologie