TESSAN's Universal Travel Adapter Crowned "The Best Travel Adapter" in Esquire's 2026 Travel Awards

The globally compatible charging solution earns top lifestyle media validation, cementing TESSAN's defining brand philosophy of "Courage Charge" and its overarching mission to effortlessly power modern journeys.

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TESSAN, a global innovator in travel charging solutions, is proud to announce that its highly acclaimed Universal Travel Adapter has been awarded the prestigious title of "The Best Travel Adapter" in Esquire's 2026 Travel Awards. Officially unveiled on May 6, this milestone accolade underscores the adapter's irrefutable status as an uncompromising essential for today's globetrotters, remote professionals, and lifestyle purveyors.

Crowned as "The Best Travel Adapter" by premier lifestyle media, TESSAN’s global travel companion guarantees uninterrupted and secure power, becoming an essential toolkit for modern globetrotters and remote professionals.

Securing a coveted place in Esquire's meticulously curated portfolio represents a massive endorsement from the absolute apex of global taste-making media. For nearly a century, Esquire has continuously established the highest standard for intelligent design and modern living. To determine the 45 premier products defining this year's travel landscape, the publication's elite editors spent the last 365 days relentlessly testing and evaluating gear worldwide, meticulously scrutinizing what to pack, how to carry it, and what genuinely elevates the journey.

Surviving this intensive real-world field-testing meant proving indispensable to the traveler's everyday needs. Delivering on exactly this promise, the TESSAN Universal Travel Adapter emerged as the ultimate solution for bridging the anxiety-inducing gaps of cross-continental travel. Crowned by editors as their definitive "international power station," the adapter comprehensively erases geographical compatibility barriers. Through its ingenious engineering, the device integrates intuitive plug converters catering to the EU, UK, and Australia, delivering uninterrupted global connectivity immediately off the tarmac.

Beyond its extensive regional coverage, the TESSAN travel companion resolves the modern headache of carrying countless distinct wall blocks. Supported by a safe, fast-charging 28-watt delivery system, it boasts the formidable capacity to simultaneously charge up to five different smart devices via integrated USB ports—seamlessly upgrading a traveler's tech setup without adding bulk to a carefully curated carry-on bag.

"Receiving such authoritative recognition from Esquire brilliantly mirrors our philosophy that technological reliability is the bedrock of peace of mind," said Alex, CEO at TESSAN. "When you remove the frustration of dead batteries and unmatched outlets, you grant individuals the true freedom to experience the world fully. We are absolutely thrilled that this product has tangibly elevated the traveling standards of Esquire's testers and, by extension, consumers across the globe."

Alex's vision of granting travelers true freedom perfectly encapsulates the core of TESSAN's newly crystallized brand ethos: Courage Charge. Believing that they are "not just charging devices, but also people's convictions," the company has launched a daring sub-chapter to its ongoing 100 Travelers global brand initiative, appropriately titled The Next Warrior. Bypassing traditional product endorsements, this expansive project uses TESSAN's funding and equipment to partner directly with boundary-breaking athletes—from skiers crossing extreme international borders to off-road cyclists traversing relentless wilderness for their communities. Documented through visually powerful mini-documentaries and aligning with pinnacle moments like the extreme sports wingsuit flying, the brand ensures these real stories of exploration are seen globally. Because at TESSAN, giving people the technical safety to travel means giving them the mental energy to bravely push beyond the edges of the map.

Professionals and leisure travelers looking to implement the same critically praised efficiency into their own packing routines can do so instantly. The award-winning TESSAN Universal Travel Adapter is currently available worldwide via the brand's official website and its Amazon flagship store, starting at an accessible price of $18. To see the TESSAN Universal Travel Adapter alongside the full list of this year's ultimate travel essentials, visit the official Esquire 2026 Travel Awards feature.

High-resolution imagery available here.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a premier global brand specializing in elite charging solutions designed exclusively for home and travel. Its versatile product ecosystem includes universal travel adapters, digital charging power strips, multifunctional wall outlets, and advanced smart home devices. TESSAN firmly lives by the mantra: "The Journey Begins at Home." Driven by an unwavering commitment to simplicity, efficiency, and absolute safety, TESSAN's products dramatically enhance smart connectivity and practical convenience for users worldwide—dependably powering your journey from the comfort of home to every global destination. Bolstered by top-tier, robust industrial Research & Development, the TESSAN engineering team continues to shape the future of modern charging. Its multi-category R&D mastery was most recently evidenced by its design talent earning another coveted "Editor's Recommend" badge from the distinguished tech-authority Pocket-lint, underscoring TESSAN's relentless momentum across the global electronics sector.

Media Contact:

Derien Lin

[email protected]

+1 833-362-9899

SOURCE TESSAN