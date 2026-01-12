TESSAN Validates "Courage Charge" Vision at CES 2026 with Top Media Honors and "Best of CES" Award

Universal Travel Adapter Series Earns "Best of CES 2026" Recognition Following Strong Media Response

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026 has come to a close, and for TESSAN, the response from the global tech community has been clear. What began as a brand vision under the theme "Courage Charge" has translated into tangible recognition—both on the show floor and across leading media outlets.

TESSAN’s Universal Travel Adapter Series wins the “Best of CES 2026” Award from Gadget Flow, standing out for its powerful design and global compatibility. Wingsuit pilot Jamie shares his “Courage Charge” story with a captivated audience at the TESSAN CES booth, bringing the “Why Do We Fly” narrative to life.

Throughout the four-day exhibition, TESSAN presented more than a new generation of charging hardware. Through its immersive "Why Do We Fly" experience and an invitation-only evening gathering during TESSAN Night, the brand introduced a narrative centered on movement, exploration, and the people who rely on power to keep going.

The Media Consensus: "A New Standard for Mobile Power"

Beyond the trophy, the most significant win for TESSAN was the overwhelming vocal support from leading technology journalists and lifestyle editors who tested the products firsthand.

Gadget Flow praised the series for rethinking what a travel adapter should be, noting in their review: "TESSAN has successfully condensed the power of a desktop station into a palm-sized essential. It's no longer just about compatibility; it's about capability. This is one of the most practical innovations we've seen at CES."

The sentiment was echoed by ZDNET, which included TESSAN in its roundup of "Best Mobile Accessories of CES 2026." Their editors highlighted the shift in utility, stating: "Travel accessories often feel like an afterthought, but TESSAN demands attention. The build quality and GaN performance of the Voyager 205 make it a standout winner for anyone who works on the road."

For the creative community, the impact was even more personal. Yahoo Creators featured TESSAN in their "5 Exciting Travel Gadgets" list. Addressing the anxiety of content creators, they wrote: "Finally, a brand that understands the modern creator's workflow. With 8 ports and 205W, TESSAN eliminates the 'battery anxiety' that plagues us all. It allows you to focus on the shot, not the socket."

Further accolades came from Root Nation and Chron.com, where reviewers applauded the device as "a robust solution for the 'mobile office' era," confirming that TESSAN's "Courage Charge" vision aligns perfectly with real-world market needs.

From Product Display to Shared Experience: "Why Do We Fly"

While awards and reviews validated the hardware, the atmosphere at Booth #31109 spoke to something broader. The "Why Do We Fly" installation transformed the space from a traditional product showcase into a platform for conversation.

A key moment was a live session with wingsuit pilot and collaboration partner Jamie, who shared his personal experience pushing physical and mental limits. His story mirrored the idea behind "Courage Charge"—that energy is not only about powering devices, but about supporting people who choose to go further.

The session drew media, creators, and partners from across the show, many of whom stayed to engage with the products afterward. Visitors weren't just stopping to look; they were listening, filming, and discussing how technology fits into their own journeys.

Looking Ahead

"The recognition we received at CES is encouraging," said Alex. "But more importantly, it shows that people understand what we're trying to build. 'Courage Charge' isn't about one product—it's about supporting the way people move, work, and explore."

With CES as the starting point, TESSAN will continue showcasing its award-winning Universal Travel Adapter Series at upcoming international events, including major exhibitions in Hong Kong, Berlin, and Dubai, bringing its vision of connected journeys to a global audience.

About TESSAN

TESSAN, a trusted partner in charging solutions, is committed to enriching experiences both at home and during travel. The brand offers a wide array of products, including multifunctional power strips, travel adapters, wall extenders, and smart home devices. Supported by a robust R&D and production team, TESSAN develops innovative socket products for users across the globe. With the trust of over 20 million users, TESSAN empowers their journeys from home to every destination, promoting environmentally conscious electricity usage.

For more information, visit www.tessan.com or the TESSAN Amazon store, and follow TESSAN on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact: Derien Lin, [email protected]

SOURCE TESSAN