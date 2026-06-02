TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

SPRING, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE: TTI) today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $100 million of shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Common Stock"), pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (the "Registration Statement") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering for general corporate purposes, including funding a portion of the construction costs of its Arkansas bromine project.

The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of shares of Common Stock solely to cover any over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan is serving as lead book-running manager for the offering. Jefferies is also serving as book-running manager. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and a prospectus supplement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at [email protected], or by accessing the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Registration Statement, previously filed with the SEC on May 12, 2025 and declared effective on May 22, 2025, and corresponding prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement thereto has been filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of Common Stock or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares of Common Stock or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Critical Minerals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Generally, the use of words such as "may," "see," "expectation," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "projects," "anticipate," "believe," "assume," "could," "should," "plans," "targets" or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events, activities, expectations or outcomes identify forward-looking statements that the Company intends to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the proposed offering of Common Stock, including those regarding the use of proceeds of the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as other risks identified from time to time in its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.