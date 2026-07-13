/C O R R E C T I O N -- TETRA Technologies, Inc./

In the news release, TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL, issued July 13, 2026 by TETRA Technologies, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

SPRING, Texas, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will release Second Quarter 2026 results after the market closes on August 3, 2026 and will host a conference call to discuss the results and outlook on August 4, 2026, at 10:30am ET. CLICK HERE to pre-register and obtain your dial in number and passcode. A replay will be available for thirty days following the conference call.

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Critical Minerals. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at www.onetetra.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Correction: Hyperlink in the first paragraph has been updated.

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.