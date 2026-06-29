TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCES TETRA NEPTUNE Z-LITE DEEPWATER COMPLETIONS FLUID

Using Neptune Chemistry to Achieve Required Density With Lower Zinc Content; Awarded Three-Well 20k psi Deepwater Project in the Gulf of America With Estimated Start in 2026

SPRING, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) today announced the introduction of TETRA Neptune Z-Lite, a high-density completion fluid designed for deepwater and high-pressure well applications. The fluid system uses our patented Neptune fluid chemistry and expands the Company's completion fluids portfolio by offering up to 60% lower zinc-ion concentration than conventional zinc-based fluids while maintaining required density performance. TETRA has been awarded a three-well program for TETRA Neptune Z-Lite for Beacon Offshore Energy's Gulf of America Shenandoah and Monument projects expected to begin in 2026.

TETRA Neptune Z-Lite reduces zinc-ion concentration, helping limit zinc returns from the wellbore and reduce refinery exposure. Available in densities up to 17.5 ppg, TETRA Neptune Z-Lite is thermally stable, solids-free, and designed to offer lower corrosion potential than conventional zinc brines. The fluid is compatible with most elastomers and formation fluids and can be recycled using standard field equipment.

"TETRA Neptune Z-Lite reflects our focus on fluid chemistry and on delivering differentiated completion fluids technology to meet customer needs in deepwater offshore markets," said Brady Murphy, president and chief executive officer of TETRA Technologies. "By applying our patented TETRA Neptune and our high-purity zinc bromide chemistries, we are leveraging the advantages of both. The Neptune chemistry improves corrosion performance while lowering zinc concentration, thereby reducing handling requirements across the wellsite, production facilities, and refineries."

As deepwater developments target increasingly higher-temperature and higher-pressure reservoirs, TETRA Neptune Z-Lite is designed to deliver a lower life cycle well cost, which further strengthens the Company's position in the growing global deepwater markets.

For more information about TETRA Neptune Z-Lite, click here.

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Critical Minerals. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at www.onetetra.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are identifiable by the use of the following words, the negative of such words, and other similar words: 'believes', 'estimates', 'expects', 'intends', 'projects', and 'targets'." These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected timing of operations; the number of wells expected to be part of the program; the anticipated performance, benefits, and acceptance of the Company's products and technologies; expected cost and environmental advantages; and the Company's competitive position and growth opportunities in deepwater and other markets. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by TETRA in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of TETRA. Important factors include, among others, that the market may not grow as anticipated, or may decline; the anticipated benefits may not be realized; the actual number of wells may be fewer than currently expected; the program may be delayed, reduced, suspended, or cancelled; the award may not be reduced to a definitive agreement; the products may not perform as expected; and there may be changes in customer capital spending and general economic and industry conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the Company refers you to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.