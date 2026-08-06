Texans Credit Union Marks Irving Branch Rebrand with Back-to-School Giveaway

Former Las Colinas Federal Credit Union branch celebrated its transition by helping members prepare for the school year

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans Credit Union welcomed members and the Irving community to its newly rebranded branch at 555 Cimarron Trail for its annual backpack and school supply giveaway, which helps local families and students prepare for the school year.

Texans Credit Union employees pose with backpacks stuffed with school supplies that were distributed to families.

The credit union distributed more than 350 backpacks filled with school supplies, helping offset costs associated with the start of the school year. Food was provided by Fletcher's Corny Dogs and the Mr. Sugar Rush ice cream truck. The back-to-school event was Texans Credit Union's first community engagement event at the former Las Colinas Federal Credit Union branch since it became part of Texans Credit Union in a merger completed earlier this year.

"One of the things that always defined Las Colinas Federal Credit Union was our commitment to putting people first and supporting the communities we call home," said Texans Credit Union Senior Vice President Kevin Scott, former CEO of Las Colinas Federal Credit Union. "Seeing that same spirit on display at this backpack giveaway makes me incredibly proud to be a part of Texans Credit Union."

The Irving branch is one of three that have rebranded since the merger. New and existing members have access to a network of 14 North Texas branches, enhanced digital banking tools, personal and business financial services and the personalized member experience Texans Credit Union prides itself on.

About Texans Credit Union

Texans Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that has served Texas since 1953. Dedicated to enriching the lives of Texans by making credit union membership mean more, the credit union offers a complete suite of banking, lending and investment services supported by intuitive digital tools and personal, local service. Texans Credit Union fosters a people-first culture that values expertise, care and innovation in every member interaction. It is recognized by Forbes as the No. 1 in-state credit union in Texas and by Newsweek as one of the best regional credit unions in the country. To learn more, visit texanscu.org.

Media Contact

Dom DiFurio

Texans Credit Union

[email protected] | 469-525-0721

SOURCE Texans Credit Union