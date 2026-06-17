Texans Credit Union Named No. 1 Credit Union in Texas by Forbes

Recognition reflects best-in-state trust, service and overall satisfaction by consumers

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans Credit Union has been named the leader in Forbes' America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2026 list, earning the No. 1 rank among credit unions in Texas.

"Texas has some outstanding credit unions, and being recognized among the best is something we don't take for granted," said Texans Credit Union President and CEO David Frazier. "This recognition comes from member feedback, and also reflects the people behind those experiences. Our employees have built a culture centered on service, trust and relationships. It's deeply gratifying to see that reflected in an independent ranking."

Forbes' annual ranking, produced in partnership with market research firm Statista, is based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 consumers nationwide who evaluated their financial institutions on trust, member service, financial guidance, digital experience, and overall satisfaction.

The distinction from Forbes adds to a year of growing recognition for the North Texas-based credit union. Texans was also named to Newsweek's America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026 list as well as The Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work for the third consecutive year, ranking fourth among midsize companies, with Frazier honored as the 2025 top leader among midsize companies.

The recognition also reflects Texans Credit Union's commitment and strategic growth in multiple focus areas: financial health, secure and convenient product upgrades, and employee satisfaction, which in turn influences how members experience Texans' banking services.

This past year, the credit union has expanded its branch footprint, rolled out new products, invested in new technology, and strengthened its ability to serve members across Texas. As the organization continues to grow, it remains focused on delivering the personalized service and financial guidance that has defined its approach for more than 70 years.

About Texans Credit Union

Texans Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that has served Texas since 1953. With a mission to empower members to manage and advance their financial lives, Texans offers a complete suite of banking, lending, and investment services supported by intuitive digital tools and personal, local service. The credit union fosters a people-first culture that values expertise, care, and innovation in every member interaction. To learn more, visit texanscu.org.

Media Contact

Dom DiFurio

Texans Credit Union

[email protected] | 469.525.0721

SOURCE Texans Credit Union