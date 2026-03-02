Texans Credit Union Merges With Las Colinas Federal Credit Union To Drive Expansion Across North Texas

Partnership Adds Three Branches and More Than 10,000 Members to the Texans Credit Union Network

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans Credit Union today announced its merger with Las Colinas Federal Credit Union, expanding the organization's branch network, service capabilities, and reach under the Texans Credit Union brand. The move adds three branches and more than 10,000 members to the Texans Credit Union network, broadening access to financial services and strengthening support for members across the North Texas region.

Existing LCFCU locations will remain operational, and the combined organization will operate under the Texans Credit Union name. LCFCU employees are expected to continue in their current roles, ensuring continuity of service and familiarity for members. With the addition of LCFCU's branches and members, Texans Credit Union will serve approximately 150,000 members across 14 North Texas locations.

Texans Credit Union CEO David Frazier said the partnership reflects strong alignment between the two credit unions and a mutual commitment to ensuring members feel supported throughout the transition.

"We are grateful that Las Colinas Federal Credit Union saw Texans as a trusted partner to continue serving its members," said Frazier. "This partnership is about expanding what we can offer together, including broadening access, strengthening resources, and ensuring every member has the tools, guidance, and personal support they need to reach their financial goals."

LCFCU leaders emphasized the alignment between the two organizations and the benefits the joining of two credit unions will bring to members.

"At Texans Credit Union, we found a partner whose heart for service, commitment to community, and passion for team culture mirrors our own," said Kevin Scott, CEO of LCFCU. "In every interaction with the Texans team, we felt not only welcomed but also truly valued."

Texans Credit Union plans to seamlessly transition new members' products, policies, and digital banking experiences over the 60-90 days following the merger. The combined credit union will continue strengthening digital tools, expanding account options, and delivering the personal service members expect.

"This is a growth moment for both credit unions, but it's also a reflection of who we've always been," Frazier said. "It allows us to continue to invest in the financial well-being of even more Texans, provide dependable careers in financial services, and deepen our connection to the communities in which we live and work."

About Texans Credit Union

Texans Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that has served Texas since 1953. With a mission to empower members to manage and advance their financial lives, Texans offers a complete suite of banking, lending, and investment services supported by intuitive digital tools and personal, local service. The credit union fosters a people-first culture and has been recognized for three consecutive years as a Top Workplace by The Dallas Morning News. Its member service approach is rooted in expertise, care, and innovation in every interaction. To learn more, visit texanscu.org.

