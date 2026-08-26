Texas Becomes First State to Pair Financial Education with New Wealth-Building Opportunities for Every Student

Through a first-of-its-kind partnership, Invest America and Everfi bring financial education and understanding of 530A Trump Accounts to schools statewide, helping students and families build long-term financial success

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new generation of saving and wealth-building opportunities begins reaching American families, Invest America and Everfi today announced the first statewide initiative designed to ensure students and families have the knowledge and awareness to use them effectively. Beginning in the 2026-27 school year, every elementary, middle, and high school across Texas will have access to financial education resources and information about new savings opportunities designed to help young people build the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make informed financial decisions.

In addition to financial education, students and families will receive information about new 530A Trump Accounts, including how these accounts can help create opportunities for long-term saving and wealth building. Every American child age 0-17 can claim this federally-established investment account, powered by the U.S. Treasury. Children born in 2025 or later receive $1,000 from the U.S. Treasury to start. For eligible children born between 2016 and 2024, Michael and Susan Dell have committed $6.25 billion through their charitable funds to seed the first 25 million activated accounts with $250 each. Families can check eligibility for their child's account at investamerica.org/dell.

"Every child deserves the chance to build a strong financial future, and that starts with making sure families understand the opportunities available to them," said Matt Lira, Executive Director, Invest America. "By bringing financial education into classrooms across Texas, we're helping ensure that new opportunities to save and build wealth don't just exist on paper but actually reach the students and families who stand to benefit most."

Through the initiative, students will have the opportunity to build financial knowledge and wealth-building skills matched to their grade level by completing financial education programs from Everfi. Everfi's elementary school curriculum introduces students to foundational financial concepts such as earning, spending, saving, and distinguishing between needs and wants. In the middle school curriculum, students build practical money management skills through budgeting, saving, and financial goal setting. During the high school courses, students learn to apply these concepts to real-world financial decisions involving investing, credit, insurance, debt management, and long-term financial planning.

Invest America selected Everfi as its primary provider of in-school financial education for this effort. Through this partnership, educators across Texas will gain access to engaging, age-appropriate resources that help students build financial knowledge and confidence at every stage of learning, from elementary school through high school. In the 2025-26 school year, Everfi reached more than 6.7 million student learners across 7,000 school districts, making it one of the largest financial education providers in the country. This scale, combined with Everfi's research-backed approach to learning and proven ability to activate and support schools nationwide, positions the organization to help bring the initiative to classrooms across Texas and, over time, support the expansion of similar efforts nationwide.

"Invest America is leading the way by ensuring every student and family across Texas understands this opportunity and how to act on it," said Ray Martinez, CEO, Everfi. "New financial opportunities only create lasting impact when families understand how to use them. By pairing those opportunities with financial education designed to build knowledge, confidence, and action, this initiative helps students and families turn access into long-term financial success. We're proud to help bring that vision to life statewide."

Together, Invest America and Everfi are working to ensure that every student in Texas has the education and resources to understand new opportunities and build lasting financial confidence. The initiative reflects a shared belief that financial opportunity should be paired with the knowledge to use it, and that schools are one of the most powerful places to make that connection.

About Invest America

Invest America is a national initiative focused on expanding access to long-term savings and investment opportunities for American families. By working with businesses, philanthropists, financial institutions, and community leaders, Invest America helps connect families to investment accounts and resources designed to support financial opportunity and wealth building for future generations. To learn more, visit InvestAmerica.org.

About Everfi

Since 2008, Everfi has connected businesses to communities by providing essential education that builds trust and drives measurable impact. Using digital and offline resources, the company delivers personal finance and life skills education to millions of learners annually in both K-12 schools and broader communities. Today, hundreds of organizations, including financial institutions, professional sports leagues, and healthcare systems, rely on Everfi to deliver measurable outcomes that benefit learners and drive business impact. To learn more about Everfi, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X/Twitter @Everfi.

SOURCE Everfi