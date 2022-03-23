"THAT'S MY EASTERSEALS" NATIONAL AWARENESS CAMPAIGN PREMIERES

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals, one of the nation's leading nonprofit providers of services and advocacy for people with disabilities and their families, launches its That's My Easterseals national PSA campaign today, a video series created by, directed by, and starring actors, influencers, and activists – all with disabilities.

"Far too often, disability is missing from the daily content we consume, whether in TV shows, movies, commercials or other information. Easterseals' purpose is to lead the way to full equity, inclusion, and access for people with disabilities through their work. The campaign is designed to shift people's perceptions, give voice to some 61 million Americans with disabilities, and showcase the disability community as the talented, resilient problem solvers that we are," said actor and disability inclusion champion, Nicole Lynn Evans, who makes her directorial debut through the PSA series.

Authentically told from multiple perspectives of people with disabilities, the series highlights Easterseals' impact, allyship and services, and speaks to how Easterseals is expanding equity, inclusion, and access by enriching education, enhancing health, expanding employment, and elevating community for people with disabilities through its services and advocacy nationwide. The campaign also challenges people to increase their personal understanding of disability issues and to take action to create a more inclusive world.

Each of the five broadcast and digital spots (:60, :30, :15 seconds) stars an actor or influencer with a disability, and collectively, they represent diverse backgrounds and experiences: Jamie Brewer (actor, American Horror Story), Sofiya Cheyenne (actor, Loudermilk), Wesley Hamilton (activist and influencer), Danny J. Gomez (actor, New Amsterdam) and Nicole Lynn Evans (actor, Superstore, Special).

The employment of people with disabilities, in front of and behind the camera, was essential to the entire creative process and campaign development. In fact, people with disabilities made up more than 70 percent of the production team.

"Through this first-of-its-kind series, our goal is to encourage more employers, community leaders, and our friends and neighbors to follow Easterseals' lead and think differently about equity and access, especially when it comes to hiring," said Erin Hawley, a woman with a disability who serves as Communications and Digital Content Producer at Easterseals' National Office. "That's my Easterseals gives us the opportunity to reach a much wider audience with a timely, critical message and realistic path forward to achieve full inclusion."

That's My Easterseals is currently broadcasting on national television, radio, and connected TV, and is available in various formats at Easterseals.com/psa.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services.

For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted.

Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today.

Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. Learn more at www.easterseals.com .

