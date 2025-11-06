Easterseals Launches First-Ever 2025 Holiday Sensory Toys Gift Guide

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding accessible holiday gifts can be a challenge. Easterseals, the nation's leading nonprofit serving millions of people with disabilities and their families, today announced the launch of its 2025 Holiday Sensory Toys Gift Guide, a first-of-its-kind resource designed to help families, educators, therapists, and retailers identify toys that are not only fun, but also inclusive and accessible.

The guide will be released publicly on November 6, 2025, just as retailers enter the most competitive shopping season of the year. Available for easy online purchasing, the guide highlights toys that reflect universal design principles and sensory-friendly features.

Earlier this year, Easterseals issued a nationwide Request for Information (RFI) to toy manufacturers and trade associations, seeking nominations of toys that feature universal design elements—such as large buttons, textured surfaces, adaptable controls, or features that support play across developmental areas like communication, gross motor, fine motor, problem solving, and social interaction.

"Play is fundamental to every child's development. With this initiative, we aim to help parents, family members, and friends choose toys that reflect the full range of how kids and adults move, think, communicate, and engage with the world," said Kendra Davenport, President and CEO of Easterseals. "Too many toys still present barriers for children with disabilities and choosing toys that meet their needs can lead to brighter holidays and happier experiences."

Submissions were reviewed by a volunteer panel of parents, occupational therapists, and individuals with disabilities. This process ensures that the final list reflects both expert insight and real-world usability.

The Top 12 Picks for 2025

The resulting guide identifies the Top 12 accessible toys and video games for the upcoming holiday season:

Each toy was kid-tested and family-approved, reflecting Easterseals' commitment to ensuring that play is accessible to all.

Tips for Choosing Accessible Toys

The guide also includes practical advice for families and caregivers. When selecting toys, look for:

Easy-to-use features : Big buttons, textured parts, simple grips

: Big buttons, textured parts, simple grips Multiple ways to play : Toys that light up, make sounds, or can be used in different positions

: Toys that light up, make sounds, or can be used in different positions Movement practice : Toys that build both gross-motor (balance, strength) and fine-motor (grasping, stacking) skills

: Toys that build both gross-motor (balance, strength) and fine-motor (grasping, stacking) skills Social play : Games that encourage interaction with peers or adults

: Games that encourage interaction with peers or adults Flexible design: Toys that can be adapted for different access needs

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes a toy accessible?

An accessible toy is one designed or modifiable so that children with various disabilities can engage meaningfully. Key aspects include universal design, sensory inclusivity, multiple input/output options, easy grasp/manipulation, and adaptability.

What is universal design in play?

Universal design means creating toys that can be enjoyed in different ways by children with diverse access needs and skills—without the need for special adaptation.

About Easterseals

Easterseals empowers people to live independent, full lives. We make a lasting difference in the lives of millions of people each year by providing essential services to children and adults with disabilities, older adults, veterans, and their families. Our national network of 70 Affiliates is trusted to provide programs customized to meet the needs of each community we serve from coast-to-coast—trust earned for more than 100 years. We positively shape perceptions and address the evolving needs of more than one in four Americans with disabilities through public education, policy, and advocacy. That's our impact. In thousands of communities across America.

To learn more, visit Easterseals.com or follow our socials.

SOURCE Easterseals