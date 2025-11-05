EASTERSEALS NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS AND OFFICERS

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At its recent annual meeting in Chicago, the Easterseals National Board of Directors named new board members and officers.

New board members elected to serve three-year terms include Mark Bertrand, retired Vice President of Space & Defense at Boeing Capital Corporation; Brigadier General David "Bob" Edmonds, USAF, Retired, Founder & CEO of Edmonds Strategic Group; and Kelly Schneider, President & CEO, Easterseals Rehabilitation Center (Evansville, IN).

Additionally, Genevieve M. (Genny) Winter was unanimously reelected Board Chair for an additional two-year term. Other officers elected include Wanda Hill, RPh, JD, VP of U.S. Regulatory Affairs, GSK, as First Vice-Chair; Greg Sexton, Chief Operating Officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC, as Second Vice-Chair; Dr. Kaveh Safavi, MD, JD, Senior Managing Director, Global Healthcare, Accenture, as Treasurer; and Pooja Rohman, Advisor/Consultant, Blue Pinnacle LLC, as Secretary.

Current board members including Juan Otero, Senior Vice President, Comcast Corporation; Craig Erlich, CEO, Launch Entertainment; and Mark Berryhill, CEO, Equal Pride, were also reelected.

"Easterseals is honored to have the commitment of these exceptional corporate and nonprofit leaders on our National Board of Directors," said Easterseals President and CEO Kendra E. Davenport. "Their diverse expertise and insight will help inform our work in delivering healthcare, education, and employment services, as well as advocacy, to millions of people with disabilities, including veterans and seniors, so they can fully participate in society."

Bertrand, who retired in 2024 as Vice President of Space & Defense for Boeing Capital Corporation after nearly 22 years with the company, lives in the Los Angeles area. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Southern Methodist University in Dallas and earned an MBA in international business administration from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona. He previously served on the board of directors for the California Chamber of Commerce and currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach (CA). Additionally, Bertrand is former board chair of Easterseals Southern California and has served in volunteer leadership roles at the organization for more than a decade.

Edmonds, a resident of Fort Worth (TX), has more than 40 years of leadership and management experience in aerospace and defense. A U.S. Air Force officer and pilot, culminating as a Brigadier General in 2004, Edmonds holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering as a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy; a Master of Science degree in civil engineering, summa cum laude, from Columbia University in New York City; a Master of Science degree in national security strategy as a distinguished graduate of the National Defense University in Washington, D.C.; and is a graduate of the John F. Kennedy School of Government's Program for Senior Managers in Government at Harvard University. He is a five-time recipient of the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal for achievement and service as well as a five-time recipient of the Air Force Air Medal for meritorious achievement in aerial flight. As Founder and CEO of Edmonds Strategic Group, he leads a team of professionals dedicated to tackling challenges in the Aerospace & Defense sector and providing strategic insights and tailored solutions for businesses and organizations seeking to navigate government and private sector opportunities with confidence and impact.

Schneider has been associated with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville (IN) for 37 years, serving as its President & CEO since June of 2015. A graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and psychology, Schneider earned a Master of Health Administration degree from the University of Southern Indiana. Schneider has recently led the growth of Easterseals Rehabilitation Center's mental health diagnostic and counseling outreach throughout 30 Tri-State counties of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois while maintaining the high-quality physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and audiology services for which the organization is known.

Board Chair Winter, a resident of Houston, accumulated more than 32 years in the energy sector with Shell before retiring in 2018. A community leader for decades, Winter is a founding board member of the Gateway Academy, a Houston-based high school for children with learning disabilities established in 2005. Gateway Academy has expanded its focus to include a post-high school transition program, Advance Houston, for which Winter is Board Chair. Winter's volunteer leadership throughout the years has impacted numerous nonprofit organizations including Easterseals of Greater Houston. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematical Statistics from the University of Alabama.

About Easterseals

Easterseals empowers people to live independent, full lives. We make a lasting difference in the lives of 1.5 million people each year by providing essential services to children and adults with disabilities, older adults, veterans, and their families. Our national network of 70 Affiliates is trusted to provide programs customized to meet the needs of each community we serve from coast-to-coast—trust earned for more than 100 years. We positively shape perceptions and address the evolving needs of more than one in four Americans with disabilities through public education, policy, and advocacy. That's our impact. In thousands of communities across America. To learn more, visit Easterseals.com or follow our socials.

SOURCE Easterseals