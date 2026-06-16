ThayerMahan Begins Array Manufacturing at New Connecticut Facility

GROTON, Conn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThayerMahan, Inc., a leader in acoustic intelligence and undersea surveillance solutions, today announced the official commencement of Linear Hydrophone Array manufacturing at a new, 5,000 square foot state-of-the-art production facility in the company's Groton, Connecticut campus. The new facility and production lines significantly expand the company's ability to build and deliver its critical array technologies and acoustic intelligence solutions at scale.

ThayerMahan begins Linear Hydrophone Array manufacturing at new 5,000 square foot state-of-the-art production facility Post this ThayerMahan Array Manufacturing Team Inspects a Linear Hydrophone Array

The new production line and facility reflect accelerating global demand for ThayerMahan's passive acoustic intelligence systems. By expanding production, ThayerMahan has demonstrated its commitment to scale domestic manufacturing, meet existing contract obligations, and maintain the performance, quality, and reliability standards demanded by government and commercial customers worldwide.

"Linear hydrophone array manufacturing is one of the most technically demanding and exacting production disciplines in undersea sensing," said Andy Meecham, Chief Technology Officer at ThayerMahan. "This is an extraordinary accomplishment for our team. Bringing array manufacturing in‑house is only possible because of the decades of engineering rigor, process development, and hands-on expertise of our teams. It also places ThayerMahan among a very small group of companies globally that can do this work reliably, repeatably, and at production volumes that matter."

By bringing array manufacturing in house, ThayerMahan has reduced its reliance on outside suppliers for specialized components and gained more control over design iterations and intellectual property. The shift is intended to create a more resilient and responsive manufacturing operation as mission requirements evolve.

The expansion comes amid rising focus on maritime domain awareness and undersea security. As global demand grows for persistent sensing capabilities, domestic production capacity increasingly represents a key element of the U.S. industrial base for maritime defense.

"Connecticut is where ThayerMahan builds," said Mike Connor, Chairman and CEO of ThayerMahan. "It's where we've been building for a decade. We believe deeply in manufacturing critical undersea capability here, with a world‑class workforce that understands the mission, the technology, and the responsibility that comes with both. This new facility is a direct investment in southeastern Connecticut and in the people who make our success possible every day."

To support array production, ThayerMahan has hired and assembled a dedicated manufacturing team of skilled technicians, engineers, and production specialists. The company will continue to attract additional top technical talent to the southeastern Connecticut region as production increases.

This expansion builds on ThayerMahan's recent momentum as demand grows worldwide for persistent and scalable passive acoustic monitoring to support defense, security, and critical infrastructure protection. By beginning array manufacturing in Groton, the company has positioned itself to deliver critical undersea awareness more quickly and at larger scale - while anchoring that capability firmly in Connecticut.

About ThayerMahan®

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company specializing in unmanned acoustic intelligence, persistent undersea surveillance, and non-kinetic counter-UUV capabilities. The company provides its government and commercial customers with end-to-end autonomous system deployment, field operations, continuous data collection, and advanced analytics. Using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated across a range of surface and subsurface platforms, ThayerMahan delivers tailored capabilities that support mission-critical defense, security, and infrastructure protection requirements. Headquartered in Groton, CT, ThayerMahan also maintains offices in Lowell, MA, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact the company at [email protected].

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Dr. Kevin Lopes

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ThayerMahan, Inc.

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SOURCE ThayerMahan, Inc.