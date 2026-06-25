ThayerMahan's Outpost® Acoustic Intelligence Payloads Selected for Large-Scale Deployment

GROTON, Conn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThayerMahan, Inc. has been awarded a contract to deliver dozens of Outpost® acoustic intelligence payloads, along with TransparenSea® processing software, to an international defense customer. The award represents one of the largest fielded deployments of unmanned acoustic sensing systems supporting persistent undersea surveillance and USW (Undersea Warfare) missions.

ThayerMahan to deliver dozens of Outpost acoustic intelligence payloads to international defense customer. Post this A group of ThayerMahan's Outpost acoustic intelligence payload equipped USVs near Connecticut, USA.

The selection followed a rigorous, multi-phase evaluation that included controlled validation, extended at-sea deployments, and head-to-head comparative trials against multiple payloads under representative mission conditions. Testing focused on detection performance, tracking reliability, system endurance, power efficiency, and integration with unmanned platforms.

During multi-month deployments, Outpost® and TransparenSea® demonstrated continuous wide-area acoustic surveillance, detecting, classifying, and tracking targets of interest at operationally relevant ranges, with near-real-time delivery of actionable acoustic intelligence to shore-based Maritime Operations Centers. The systems met or exceeded performance expectations for both surveillance and USW missions while operating within constrained power and size profiles typical of small, unmanned platforms.

Key factors supporting selection included:

Persistent coverage: Continuous operation over extended deployment periods

Detection and tracking performance: Reliable target hold and classification at range

Low power consumption: Enabling long-duration unmanned operations

Ease of integration: Minimal platform modification required

Near-real-time data delivery: Actionable data landed in shore-based Maritime Operations Centers for rapid decision making

Analyst usability: Intuitive interface reducing operator workload and training burden

"Persistent, wide area acoustic sensing requires consistent performance over time, which is why we spent the last decade perfecting our capability," said Mike Varney, President Products & Engineering, ThayerMahan. "ThayerMahan sets the global benchmark for unmanned acoustic intelligence. Outpost and TransparenSea have been repeatedly validated under operational conditions, which was a key factor in this selection."

The contract reflects increasing demand for scalable, unmanned acoustic sensing solutions that can rapidly be deployed to extend maritime domain awareness without reliance on traditional crewed assets.

"This award aligns with the need for operationally relevant, fielded capability that delivers consistent surveillance and USW performance," said Mike Connor, Chairman and CEO. "The focus is on systems that work as deployed – reliably, at scale, and with immediate mission impact."

The awarded systems are exportable and production-ready, supporting rapid fielding timelines and broader adoption of distributed, unmanned sensing architectures for undersea domain awareness.

About Outpost®

ThayerMahan's acoustic intelligence payload consists of deep-towed passive acoustic arrays, advanced onboard processing, and near-real-time delivery of actionable maritime intelligence through its TransparenSea® software. The platform-agnostic system can be deployed across a variety of small and medium unmanned platforms, as well as manned vessels, enabling persistent maritime domain awareness in diverse operating environments.

About ThayerMahan®

ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company specializing in unmanned acoustic intelligence, persistent undersea surveillance, and non-kinetic counter-UUV capabilities. The company provides its government and commercial customers with end-to-end autonomous system deployment, field operations, continuous data collection, and advanced analytics. Using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated across a range of surface and subsurface platforms, ThayerMahan delivers tailored capabilities that support mission-critical defense, security, and infrastructure protection requirements. Headquartered in Groton, CT, ThayerMahan also maintains offices in Lowell, MA, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact the company at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT: Dr. Kevin Lopes VP, Marketing & Sales ThayerMahan, Inc. M: +1 860 287 3563 E: [email protected]

SOURCE ThayerMahan, Inc.