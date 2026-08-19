The 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership Invite Local Workplace and Business Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Recognizing leadership achievements at every level—from individuals and teams to departments and organizations—that create measurable impact in workplaces, businesses, and communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards announced that nominations are currently being accepted for the 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership, inviting professionals and organizations worldwide to nominate local workplace and business achievements for consideration.

Learn more at: https://globeeawards.com/leadership/

Now in its 14th year, the Globee® Awards for Leadership have evolved to recognize leadership achievements demonstrated at every level of today's workplace and business environment. The program welcomes achievements involving individuals, teams, departments, companies and organizations, products and services, and brand, communications, and creative initiatives across industries worldwide.

Leadership is not defined by job title alone. It can be demonstrated by an individual who improves a process, a team that solves an important challenge, a department that transforms how work gets done, or an organization that creates measurable value for its customers, employees, industry, or community.

Now in its 14th year, the Globee® Awards for Leadership have evolved to recognize leadership achievements demonstrated at every level of today's workplace and business environment. The program welcomes achievements involving individuals, teams, departments, companies and organizations, products and services, and brand, communications, and creative initiatives across industries worldwide.

Nominations may represent achievements in areas such as innovation, customer experience, business growth, operations, human resources, technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, finance, sales, marketing, communications, workplace improvement, community initiatives, and other areas where leadership has produced measurable results.

Local achievements that demonstrate measurable leadership, improvement, innovation, growth, or positive impact within a workplace, business, organization, or community are welcomed.

Organizations of all sizes may participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide and defined scoring criteria.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards