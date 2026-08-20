The 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business Invite Founder Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Recognizing measurable workplace and business achievements by founders building, growing, transforming, and advancing organizations across industries worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards announced that nominations are currently being accepted for the 16th Annual Globee® Awards for Business, inviting founder achievement nominations from around the world.

Learn more at: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

Founders play an important role in creating and developing organizations, introducing products and services, building teams, serving customers, entering new markets, and creating economic and organizational value. The Globee® Awards for Business recognize the measurable achievements resulting from that work.

Nominations may represent achievements involving business creation and growth, customer acquisition, market expansion, innovation, organizational development, operational improvement, product and service advancement, digital transformation, workforce development, partnerships, and other measurable workplace and business accomplishments.

The program welcomes founders across industries and organizations of different sizes and stages, including startups, small and medium businesses, established companies, family businesses, professional services firms, social enterprises, and other organizations worldwide.

Local, regional, and global achievements are welcomed, recognizing that meaningful founder accomplishments can create impact at any scale.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide and defined scoring criteria.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #BusinessAwards #FounderAchievements #Founders #Entrepreneurship #BusinessGrowth #BusinessLeadership #WorkplaceAchievements #BusinessAchievements #GlobalRecognition

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards