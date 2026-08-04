The 2026 North Texas Connected: An Innovation Pitch Competition Seeks Solutions to Accelerate City Innovation

New initiative takes a collaborative approach to technology as a catalyst for elevated resident services and quality of life

FRISCO, Texas and MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Texas Connected, a new regional initiative led by the Frisco Economic Development Corporation (FEDC), McKinney Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), and the North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA), today announced the launch of its 2026 North Texas Connected Innovation Pitch Competition.

This initiative invites high-growth startups from across North America to solve real-world challenges identified by North Texas communities, creating new pathways for pilot projects, commercial partnerships, and long-term growth in one of the nation's fastest-growing innovation regions. The 2026 competition seeks innovative proposals from North American-based startups, with categories available to both Early and Growth Stage companies.

This year's problem statements focus on public works, transportation, and environment, reflecting ongoing collaboration across North Texas to build ecosystems through smart city solutions that elevate operations, resident services and economic opportunity. Companies interested in participating in the competition must ensure solutions are ready for real-world deployment.

The 2026 problem statements focus on several priority areas:

Public Infrastructure and Emergency Response Solutions that help the city monitor streets, crosswalks, signage, buildings, and other infrastructure; identify maintenance needs earlier; coordinate staff and equipment; prioritize work orders; and assess storm or emergency damage more quickly.

Transportation, Fleet, and Route Optimization Integrated platforms and AI-powered tools that improve fleet visibility, asset management, service routing, resource allocation, and predictive response across city operations.

Environmental Solutions Solutions that help the city monitor environmental conditions, improve water conservation, optimize waste and recycling services, enhance field inspections and code compliance, identify issues earlier, engage residents, and support more efficient operations and resource allocation.



Applications will open on Aug. 4 and close on Aug. 31. Finalists will be notified the week of Sept. 15, and the final pitch events will be held Wed., Oct. 21, 2026, in Frisco and McKinney, Texas. Winners will receive prize packages including pilot programs with participating cities, office space, NTXIA membership and curated introductions with executives at public agencies, Fortune 500 corporations, universities and investors.

"One of North Texas' greatest strengths is our collaborative spirit," said Jennifer Sanders, Executive Director of the North Texas Innovation Alliance. "This competition is the result of partners coming together with a shared belief that innovation is most powerful when it solves real community challenges. Through North Texas Connected, we're opening the door for entrepreneurs to become partners in shaping the future of our region, while showcasing North Texas as a place where great ideas don't just get discussed—they get deployed."

Review the complete 2026 problem statements, technical needs, submission requirements, and participation details at North Texas Connected.

About North Texas Connected

North Texas Connected is a regional innovation and economic development initiative that connects communities with the companies shaping the future of cities. Through collaborative innovation challenges, startup engagement, pilot opportunities, and strategic partnerships, the initiative creates new pathways for emerging companies to grow while helping local governments deploy technologies that improve infrastructure, mobility, sustainability, and resident services. Founded through a partnership between the Frisco Economic Development Corporation (FEDC), McKinney Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), and the North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA), North Texas Connected showcases North Texas as a destination for innovation, investment, and community impact.

SOURCE Frisco Economic Development Corporation