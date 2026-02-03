Frisco Economic Development Corporation Attracts Significant Business Investment in 2025

Corporate projects power Frisco's momentum, spurring job growth, investment and innovation

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frisco Economic Development Corporation (FEDC), the city's official economic development arm, is proud to celebrate a fiscal year marked by robust job creation, major capital investments and continued momentum as one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

This year, the Frisco EDC supported 14 corporate office relocations and expansions – nine without financial incentives – including new commercial real estate developments showcasing Frisco's natural appeal to businesses. These projects are expected to create or retain more than 3,100 jobs in the city.

"Frisco's success is rooted in our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for our residents," said Jason Ford, president of the Frisco EDC. "This year's results reflect the power of strategic partnerships, visionary leadership and a community that embraces innovation. Every job created is a story of impact, continuing the legacy of progress – with new opportunities on the horizon."

That impact is reflected in the continued growth of companies like financial technology giant SoFi, which has chosen to deepen its roots in Frisco. The company's expansion to 18,000 square feet underscores the city's reputation as a destination where businesses can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the community.

"With an incredible culture, workforce and quality of life, SoFi has been proud to call Frisco home since 2020," said Eric Schuppenhauer, interim president, SoFi Bank, and EVP, Group Business Unit Leader for Borrow. "We're excited to expand our presence in this region as we deliver on our mission to help people reach financial independence and realize their ambitions."

Frisco's momentum has garnered national attention, with an article in the Wall Street Journal about regional growth and Frisco's role as an anchor for business investment.

Frisco's 2025 Economic Momentum – By the Numbers

500,000-plus square feet of new commercial office space planned, representing over $500 million in capital investment





650,000-plus square feet of leased space, with tenants expected to invest more than $125 million in Frisco's economy





A return of $3.44 to the community for every $1 invested by the FEDC (since the organization's founding in 1991), according to the organization's economist





The launch of Origin, Frisco's new Innovation Hub, designed to support entrepreneurs, startups and corporate innovation teams – further cementing Frisco's reputation as a forward-thinking business destination

"Frisco is one of the most desirable locations in the U.S. for business relocation and expansion," said Shanna Keaveny, chair of the Frisco EDC Board of Directors. "Our city's growth is intentional, strategic and community focused. When a Frisco student is named TIME's 'Kid of the Year,' it's more than a headline – it's a reflection of the exceptional education, support systems and opportunities available here."

Frisco's estimated population reached 245,000 in 2025, and the city continues to attract national attention for its livability, business climate and innovation ecosystem.

"This is the kind of environment companies want to invest in," Keaveny added. "They see Frisco not just as a place to do business, but as a place where their employees and families can thrive."

In total, Frisco currently has 10 master-planned mixed-use developments projected to add at least 10 million square feet of office space to the city over the next 15 years. Each of these developments aims to attract headquarters and other large office users, including build-to-suit office projects.

As Frisco looks ahead in 2026, the Frisco EDC remains focused on its mission to attract high-quality jobs, foster innovation and ensure long-term economic prosperity for all who call the city home.

New and Expanding Companies in Frisco (Fiscal Year 2025)

Billings Productions, Inc.



Chobani



CohnReznick



Collin College Health Sciences Facility



Deloitte



ElmWorks Offices



HALL Park



LTIMindtree



Public Storage



Social Finance, Inc. (SoFi)



Sports Academy



The Mix | JVP Management



Tidal League



Toyota Financial Services

