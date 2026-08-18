The 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Technology Invite Achievement Nominations Across All Areas of Technology and Industries Worldwide

From artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software, and cloud computing to medical, space, financial, manufacturing, energy, and emerging technologies, organizations worldwide are invited to nominate their technology achievements

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards announced that nominations are currently being accepted for the 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Technology, inviting organizations and professionals worldwide to nominate technology achievements across industries and markets.

Learn more and apply at: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

The program recognizes achievements across the expanding technology landscape. Nominations may represent artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software, SaaS, cloud computing, enterprise technology, data and analytics, telecommunications, semiconductors, hardware, automation, robotics, medical and healthcare technology, biotechnology, financial technology, manufacturing technology, aerospace and space technology, transportation technology, energy and climate technology, educational technology, agricultural technology, and other established and emerging technologies.

Both technology providers and technology users are invited to participate. Organizations that develop technology products and services, as well as organizations across industries that successfully use technology to create measurable workplace and business results, may nominate relevant achievements.

The Globee® Awards for Technology trace their publishing roots to the Network Products Guide, established more than two decades ago to increase awareness of technology products and services. From those publishing beginnings, the program has evolved to recognize technology achievements across a much broader range of technologies, industries, organizations, and markets worldwide.

Nominations may represent achievements involving products and services, companies and organizations, individuals and teams, and brand, communications, and creative initiatives. Organizations of all sizes may participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations.

Local, regional, and global technology achievements are welcomed, recognizing that meaningful technology advancement can originate anywhere and create measurable impact at any scale.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide and defined scoring criteria.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards