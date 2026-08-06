The 3-6 P.M. Snack Rush: Why After-School Snacking Deserves More Attention

— Simple, Wholesome Solutions for One of the Busiest Times of the Day —

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families settle into back-to-school routines, Crispy Green®, maker of Crispy Fruit® freeze-dried fruit snacks, encourages parents to take a Health Over Hype™ approach to one of the day's biggest nutrition challenges: after-school snacking.

Every weekday afternoon, parents race from school pickup to soccer practice, dance lessons, tutoring, music rehearsals, and errands before finally making it home for dinner. Somewhere along the way comes a familiar request from the back seat: "I'm hungry."

Crispy Fruit® freeze-dried fruit snacks are made with just one ingredient: 100% fruit. Available in seven fruit varieties, the lightweight, shelf-stable snacks are easy to pack in lunchboxes, backpacks, sports bags, and the family car, helping families stay prepared for the busy after-school snack rush. Crispy Fruit® freeze-dried fruit snacks fit easily into backpacks and sports bags, making them a convenient option for the busy hours between school and dinner. Made with 100% fruit, they're ready whenever kids need an after-school snack on the go.

For many families, those hectic after-school hours have become what Crispy Green has dubbed the 3–6 P.M. Snack Rush, when parents are balancing packed schedules while trying to make healthier food choices on the go.

One simple way to stay ahead of the after-school snack rush is to keep wholesome, convenient snacks within easy reach.

Crispy Fruit® freeze-dried fruit snacks make that easier. Made with just one ingredient, 100% fruit, Crispy Fruit comes in handy grab-and-go 4-PACKS that slip easily into lunchboxes, backpacks, sports bags, and the family car. Lightweight, shelf-stable, and requiring no refrigeration, Crispy Fruit is ready whenever hunger strikes. Available in seven fruit varieties, Crispy Fruit delivers the naturally sweet taste and satisfying crunch kids love, with no added sugar or preservatives.

An analysis of U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) data found that children consume nearly one-third (31%) of their daily snack calories during the after-school hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., making it one of the day's most important snacking occasions. The study also found that most children's snack calories come from foods purchased at grocery stores, underscoring parents' important role in stocking healthier options at home.

"Parents are doing their best to juggle busy schedules, and the after-school hours can feel like a race against the clock," said Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, nationally recognized registered dietitian and Wall Street Journal bestselling author. "Healthy snacking doesn't have to be complicated. Having nutritious, delicious, portable snacks ready before kids get hungry can make it much easier to stay on track and provide kids with important nutrients, even on the busiest days."

Parents don't need perfection. They need practical snacks that fit busy schedules, appeal to kids, and give parents confidence in what they're serving.

That's the thinking behind Health Over Hype™, Crispy Green's philosophy that healthy eating should fit real life, not compete with it. Rather than chasing the latest nutrition trends or hype, the company encourages families to focus on simple, wholesome foods that make healthier choices easier during life's busiest moments.

Five Ways Parents Can Beat the After-School Snack Rush

As families prepare for another busy school year, Amidor recommends:

Plan beyond the lunchbox. Many children need another snack before dinner, so think about what they'll eat after school, not just during lunch.



Pack once, worry less. Keep ready-to-go snacks in backpacks, sports bags, and the family car so healthier choices are always within reach.



Give kids a say. Invite children to help choose and pack their after-school snacks. Giving kids a role in selecting their own snacks can make them more excited to eat them while building confidence and encouraging healthy food choices.



Snack by example. Children are more likely to develop healthy eating habits when they see adults making wholesome snack choices.



Keep it realistic. Healthy snacking doesn't have to be perfect. Having nutritious options available when hunger strikes is what matters most.

"We hope to make after-school snacking one less thing to worry about," said Angela Liu, founder and CEO of Crispy Green Inc. "Life gets busy, especially during the after-school rush. Choosing snacks made with real fruit and simple ingredients should be the easy part."

Health Over Hype™ reflects Crispy Green's commitment to helping families cut through the noise and make confident snack choices based on practical nutrition and simple ingredients. Whether packed in a lunchbox, tucked into a backpack, or enjoyed on the way to practice, Crispy Fruit makes it easier to keep real fruit within reach during the busiest hours of the day.

Where to Find Crispy Fruit®

Find Crispy Fruit® in the produce section or the healthy snacks section of grocery and natural food stores, including Whole Foods Market stores and Sprouts Farmers Markets, or shop online at Amazon.com and CrispyGreen.com.

About Crispy Green ®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for more than 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy Fruit® as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste, while also adding more fruit to the diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Fruit® is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy Fruit® line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced-calorie food).

Contact: Renee´ Hewitt

Crispy Green

917.965.8712

[email protected]

SOURCE Crispy Green