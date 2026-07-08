Crispy Green® Encourages Families to Rethink Summer Snacks and Cut Back on Added Sugars

This Summer, Dr. Nicole Avena Says Parents May Be Overlooking Added Sugar in Everyday Snacks

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents often keep a close eye on sugary desserts and sweetened beverages, but neuroscientist and nutrition expert Dr. Nicole Avena says everyday snacks may be another major source of added sugar in children's diets.

Two kids enjoy Crispy Green® Crispy Fruit® while spending a summer day at the pool. As families head to camps, vacations, sports tournaments, and other warm-weather activities, the 100% freeze-dried fruit snacks provide a portable option made with real fruit and no added sugar. Crispy Green® Crispy Fruit® 4-PACKS are available in seven varieties-Strawberry, Apple, Mango, Pear, Pineapple, Tangerine, and Banana. Made with 100% freeze-dried fruit and no added sugar, the individually packaged snacks offer a convenient fruit-based option for lunchboxes, road trips, camps, and other summer activities.

As families enjoy a season filled with road trips, summer camps, sports tournaments, pool days, vacations, and backyard gatherings, Crispy Green®, maker of Crispy Fruit®, encourages parents to take a closer look at the foods children reach for between meals and consider Crispy Fruit® as a simple, fruit-based alternative with no added sugar.

To help families make more informed choices during summer snacking season, Crispy Green® has partnered with Dr. Avena, author of Sugarless: A 7-Step Plan to Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings, and Conquer Your Addiction, to share practical guidance for navigating months when children are often eating on the go.

Research shows that snacking is already a regular part of children's diets. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 93% of children and adolescents consume at least one snack on a given day. Meanwhile, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that nearly one-third of children ages 1 to 5 did not consume fruit daily during the preceding week.

"Many parents focus on sugar in desserts and sweetened beverages, but added sugars can also show up in snacks that seem healthy or are marketed specifically to children," said Dr. Avena. "When children are snacking multiple times throughout the day, those sugars can add up quickly. Summer often brings even more snack occasions, which makes it an ideal time for families to look closely at ingredient lists and choose foods made from simple, recognizable ingredients."

Why Snack Choices Matter

Snacks are no longer just an occasional treat. For many children, snacks are daily eating occasions that can significantly influence overall nutrition. The key takeaway is that everyday snacking choices matter.

Dr. Avena says that because snacks are often consumed several times throughout the day, they can either support healthy eating habits or quietly contribute excess added sugars, depending on what's being chosen. The takeaway is to choose snacks that support healthier habits.

"Parents don't have to overhaul their family's diet overnight," said Dr. Avena. "Small changes can make a meaningful difference. One of the simplest places to start is by looking at the foods children snack on most often. Start with one better snack choice and build from there."

What Parents Should Look for in Summer Snacks

According to Dr. Avena, a few simple principles can help parents make more informed choices:

Look for short, recognizable ingredient lists.

Be mindful of added sugars, especially in products marketed to children.

Choose snacks made from real foods whenever possible.

Keep nutritious options readily available for busy days on the go.

"When evaluating snack options, I encourage parents to start with the ingredient list," said Dr. Avena. "Simple ingredients, minimal processing, and little or no added sugar can be helpful guideposts. Summer schedules are often hectic, so having nutritious options readily available can make healthier choices easier. The takeaway is to keep snack choices simple and recognizable."

The Health Over Hype™ Approach

At a time when consumers are increasingly overwhelmed by nutrition claims and trendy food marketing, Crispy Green's Health Over Hype™ philosophy focuses on a simpler approach: real food, simple ingredients, and practical nutrition. The takeaway is to choose simplicity over marketing noise.

Crispy Fruit® is made with 100% pure fruit and contains no added sugar. The freeze-dried fruit snacks offer families a convenient way to enjoy fruit while avoiding many of the added ingredients commonly found in traditional packaged snacks.

"Parents are looking for products that fit their lifestyles without requiring them to compromise on nutrition," said Angela Liu, founder and CEO of Crispy Green Inc. "Our Health Over Hype philosophy is rooted in simplicity. Crispy Fruit® is made from real fruit with no added sugar, and it's designed to help families make wholesome choices even on their busiest days."

Designed for Active Summer Lifestyles

While fresh fruit remains a nutritious option, it isn't always practical for families who spend long days away from home.

Lightweight, portable, and shelf-stable, Crispy Fruit® can be packed in sports bags, beach totes, backpacks, lunch boxes, glove compartments, and carry-on luggage without refrigeration. Its long shelf life and grab-and-go convenience make it easy to keep real fruit within reach throughout the summer.

"Whether families are heading to the beach, the ball field, summer camp, or a family road trip, we want healthy snacking to be simple and accessible," said Liu. "Crispy Fruit® delivers the goodness of fruit in a format designed for the way families live today."

Where to Find Crispy Fruit®

Find Crispy Fruit® in the produce and snacks section of grocery and natural food stores, including Whole Foods Market, or shop online at Amazon.com and CrispyGreen.com.

About Crispy Green ®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for more than 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy Fruit® as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste, while also adding more fruit to the diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Fruit® is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy Fruit® line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced-calorie food).

Contact:

Renee´ Hewit

Crispy Green

917.965.8712

[email protected]

SOURCE Crispy Green