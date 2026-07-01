The 37th Golden Melody Awards Conclude Successfully

Ayal Komod Sweeps Three Major Awards; Jolin Tsai's Pleasure Wins Album of the Year and Best Female Singer (Mandarin)

TAIPEI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 37th Golden Melody Awards concluded successfully at the Taipei Arena, with this year's ceremony centered around the theme of "Flowers." Through five distinctive stage designs inspired by blooming flowers and cascading petals, the ceremony created an immersive visual experience celebrating the beauty of music.

Ayal Komod (left) and Jolin Tsai (right) celebrate their Golden Melody Awards victories / Photo: TTV Karen Mok performs at the Golden Melody Awards (left); The ceremony stage (right) / Photo: TTV

Singer-songwriter Ayal Komod emerged as the night's biggest winner with his album Go With The Flow, taking home Best Mandarin Album, Best Male Singer (Mandarin), and Best Composer. Twelve years after winning Best Mandarin Album for Ayal Komod, he reflected on his latest achievement, saying, "What could be more meaningful than success? I'll continue creating with kindness and strive to be a reliable and trustworthy partner."

Jolin Tsai won both Album of the Year and Best Female Singer (Mandarin) for Pleasure. While Ugly Beauty previously earned Album of the Year at the 30th Golden Melody Awards, this marks Tsai's first Best Female Singer (Mandarin) win in nineteen years. In her acceptance speech, she said, "Compared to last time, I felt much less nervous. Along the way, there has been plenty of noise, but I've always reminded myself to keep painting my own landscape, no matter what others say."

The ceremony also featured memorable performances by Karen Mok, who returned to the Golden Melody Awards stage for the first time in a decade, performing a five-song medley with The Master. Japanese rock band Hitsujibungaku captivated the audience with "more than words," the ending theme from the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, delivering a powerful performance that earned enthusiastic applause.

SOURCE Golden Melody Awards