The 60-Day Transformation Model That Works: Life Time's 60XT Challenge Returns March 30

Registration open for Life Time members to achieve meaningful lasting change in time for summer, with prize packages valued at more than $27,000

Key Highlights:

What: Life Time's 60XT Challenge is an 8-week body transformation program with an in-app workout program, habit tracking, and a complimentary Dynamic Personal Training session.

Life Time's 60XT Challenge is an 8-week body transformation program with an in-app workout program, habit tracking, and a complimentary Dynamic Personal Training session. When: March 30 to May 28 (registration open - $60 fee).

March 30 to May 28 (registration open - $60 fee). How it Works: Choose one of four plans with cardio guidance, daily habit tracking and exclusive podcast episodes. Registration is on the Life Time app.

Choose one of four plans with cardio guidance, daily habit tracking and exclusive podcast episodes. Registration is on the Life Time app. Why: Built to plug members into Life Time's healthy way of life ecosystem for a complete body transformation, 60XT combines training, coaching, recovery and nutrition tools for long-term results. Five grand prize winners receive prize packages valued at more than $27,000.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many people trying to improve their health, the hardest part isn't knowing what to do, it's staying consistent. Fitness challenges help spark lasting change by creating a clear starting line, accountability and a shared goal. After drawing more than 25,000 participants to its inaugural 60XT Challenge last year, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is continuing the successful program beginning March 30 to help even more people transform their health in just 60 days.

The 60XT Challenge connects participants to Life Time’s broader healthy way of life community, where expert coaching, recovery services and nutrition support reinforce the habits participants build so they can continue their progress long after the challenge ends.

Over the past two decades, nearly 3.5 million people have participated in Life Time challenges, reinforcing the company's role as a pioneer in structured programs that help members build sustainable healthy habits.

"Consistency is the hardest part of any health journey. People don't need more fitness advice, they need momentum and accountability," said Ryan Sonnenburg, Senior Vice President of Dynamic Personal Training and Business Operations at Life Time. "The 60XT Challenge gives participants a clear starting point and the coaching support and tools to help them stay committed for the long term."

The 60XT Challenge uniquely connects participants to Life Time's broader healthy way of life community, where expert coaching, recovery services and nutrition support reinforce the habits participants build so they can continue their progress long after the challenge ends.

This comes at a time Americans are increasingly prioritizing strength and overall well-being. According to Life Time's 2026 Health and Wellness Survey, 82% of respondents said they plan to focus more on their overall health this year, with strength training ranking as the top fitness goal.

How the 60XT Challenge Works

Participants follow a structured program that combines workouts, habit tracking and coaching support to build sustainable health routines. Participants can choose from four goal-based strength training plans, each designed with three weekly strength sessions and three cardio workouts.

"Our master trainers designed these plans to help members build strength, improve endurance, and achieve visible results," Sonnenburg said.

At the end of the 60XT Challenge, participants can submit their transformation story, before-and-after photos and supporting success metrics for prizes. A panel of judges at Life Time will review submissions using a defined set of criteria to select 10 finalists. From those finalists, five grand prize winners receive prize packages valued at more than $27,000, with the remaining finalists each receiving prize packages valued at more than $16,000.

The inaugural Life Time 60XT Challenge selected winners across the country whose transformations continue to inspire positive change for participants and communities nationwide.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.