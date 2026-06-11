The Acceleration Project & Truist Foundation Collaborate to Expand EDGE, the Financial Coaching Program for Small Businesses

Local agencies, organizations, and associations are invited to collaborate with the EDGE Program, bringing financial educational opportunities to small business communities

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acceleration Project (TAP), a nonprofit empowering under-resourced small business owners through high-impact consulting and mentorship, announced today the expansion of its Economic Development & Growth for Entrepreneurs (EDGE) Program for small business owners, with support from Truist Foundation. TAP was recently awarded a grant from Truist Foundation, which has provided the resources to bring this 2-year program, strengthening personal and business financial health, to 500 low to moderate-income small business owners across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

Through no-cost coaching, small-group sessions, and one-on-one guidance, the EDGE program provides hands-on support to help small business owners build a stronger financial foundation. It is built around the Financial Health Network's FinHealth Score® framework, focusing on 4 key pillars - spending, saving, borrowing, and planning - to help entrepreneurs build stronger financial habits, improve long-term stability, and grow their businesses with confidence. At the end of each year in the program, 25 participants will receive monetary awards to invest in their businesses and help advance their goals. EDGE began in early 2026 in New York City and Westchester County, NY, with support from the Citi Foundation.

"The results we've seen thus far from small business owners participating in EDGE have been outstanding," said Jane Veron, CEO and Co-founder of TAP. "The knowledge and guidance they're gaining from our consultants teaching in this program are improving their financial confidence and decision-making skills. We're thrilled by the support of the Truist Foundation to expand this program to more states across the U.S., where small business owners are vital parts of communities and economies."

Applications to the expanded EDGE program for small business owners will open later this year. Community organizations, chambers of commerce, CFDIs, industry associations, city development agencies, nonprofits, and government entities that support the small business ecosystem are invited to join an informational session on June 24 or July 29 to learn more about the EDGE program, and how they can get involved and share the program with their own small business communities in August and September. Interested organizations can register for the June 24 session at 1:00pm ET linked here and the July 29 session at 12:00pm ET linked here.

"At Truist, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities, and that comes to life through partnerships like this one. We're proud to support The Acceleration Project and its work to equip small business owners with the tools, guidance, and confidence they need to grow and thrive," said Truist Philadelphia market president Jeremy Ben-Zev. "Nonprofits like TAP play an important role in expanding opportunity, and we're honored to help advance that impact."

"Edge may have been the most organized and well-thought-out 1-on-1 I've had with TAP. My consultant was extremely helpful and professional," said Lee Hogans, Owner of WiLeeHo Music. "TAP continues to impress me by offering invaluable information through its consultants."

Questions or interest in the EDGE Program can be directed to [email protected]. Stay up-to-date on the EDGE program and find additional coaching and educational resources at https://www.theaccelerationproject.org.

About The Acceleration Project

The Acceleration Project (TAP) is a nonprofit organization that empowers under-resourced small business owners through high-impact consulting and mentorship. TAP supports small businesses nationwide across a wide range of industries with tailored guidance spanning finance, operations, marketing, and strategy, delivered at no cost to the small business owner. TAP has supported more than 11,900 businesses nationwide, helping small business owners achieve sustainable success, strengthen their communities, and expand economic mobility.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The Foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the Foundation's leading initiatives – the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truistfoundation.org.

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SOURCE The Acceleration Project