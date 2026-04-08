The Acceleration Project & Citi Foundation Partner to Launch EDGE, a Financial Coaching Program for Small Businesses

Economic Development & Growth for Entrepreneurs (EDGE) Program sees initial success with small business participants getting an "edge" on their finances

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acceleration Project (TAP), a nonprofit empowering under-resourced small business owners through high-impact consulting and mentorship, has launched the Economic Development & Growth for Entrepreneurs (EDGE) Program for small business owners, with support from the Citi Foundation. The eight-month program aims to strengthen both personal and business financial health among low to moderate-income small business owners across New York City and Westchester County.

Through no-cost coaching, small-group sessions, and one-on-one guidance, the EDGE program provides hands-on support to help small business owners get an edge on their finances. The program is built around the Financial Health Network's FinHealth Score® framework, focusing on spending, saving, borrowing, and planning to help entrepreneurs build stronger financial habits, improve long-term stability, and grow their businesses with confidence. The program was made possible by the Citi Foundation's 2025 Community Finance Initiative, which supports 60 community organizations with a focus on providing financial coaching and counseling across the U.S and selected TAP as one of the recipients.

"We're honored to partner with Citi Foundation to bring meaningful financial coaching and educational support to small business owners," said Jane Veron, CEO and Co-founder of TAP. "Small business owners are vital to our communities and economy, yet many lack access to the tools and guidance needed to grow with confidence. The EDGE Program stands out for its robust and well-thought-out structure, guiding participants through four essential modules — spend, save, borrow, and plan — to help under-resourced entrepreneurs build financial confidence, strengthen decision-making, and create lasting impact in their communities."

EDGE is the latest in TAP's growing programs & opportunities for small business owners. According to an analysis by The Bridgespan Group, for every $1 invested in TAP, $10 in economic and community value is generated, demonstrating a 10:1 Social Return on Investment (SROI). This impact comes from helping businesses grow revenue, create jobs, and reinvest locally, showing how TAP's expert guidance strengthens both entrepreneurs and the communities they serve.

"TAP is a proven leader in small business support and coaching, and we're thrilled to support the creation of the EDGE Program," said Charlotte Gauthier, Senior Program Officer at the Citi Foundation. "Our Foundation strives to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-to moderate-income communities worldwide. This collaboration was a natural choice as we both work to lift up under-resourced small business owners."

"My TAP consultant was truly exceptional. Through the EDGE program, she offered thoughtful perspectives that helped me see my work in new ways and shared practical suggestions to help me work more efficiently and make more data-informed decisions. I genuinely enjoyed every moment of our session, and I was amazed by how quickly the time flew by. I'm looking forward to continuing to learn from TAP coaches in the EDGE program," said Joel Castillo, Owner of Castillo Iron Works Inc. in Bronx, New York, and a participant in the EDGE program.

The EDGE Program is open now to low to moderate-income small business owners in New York City and Westchester County. Over 200 small business owners have enrolled thus far, and applications are still being accepted on a rolling basis. Coaching will continue through the end of September 2026.

At the close of the program, between 25 to 40 participants will receive monetary awards to invest in their businesses and help advance their goals. To qualify, participants must complete all four EDGE modules and show measurable progress in improving financial health behaviors through program milestones. Eligible participants will also submit an EDGE Finalist Impact Story, sharing their journey through the program in written, audio, or video format. Award recipients will be selected based on program participation, milestone progress, consultant feedback, and the strength of their submission.

Small business owners interested in applying to the EDGE Program can visit https://www.theaccelerationproject.org/tap-edge. Additional coaching and educational resources can be found at https://www.theaccelerationproject.org.

About The Acceleration Project

The Acceleration Project (TAP) is a nonprofit organization that empowers under-resourced small business owners through high-impact consulting and mentorship. Founded in 2012, TAP supports small businesses nationwide across a wide range of industries with tailored guidance spanning finance, operations, marketing, and strategy, delivered at no cost to the small business owner. TAP works alongside entrepreneurs from early traction through growth and exit planning. Since its inception, TAP has supported more than 11,000 businesses nationwide, helping small business owners achieve sustainable success, strengthen their communities, and expand economic mobility. To learn more, visit theaccelerationproject.org.

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SOURCE The Acceleration Project