The Advertising Research Foundation Announces 2026 ARF David Ogilvy Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) today announced the finalists for the 2026 ARF David Ogilvy Awards, honoring excellence in research-driven advertising and marketing.

For more than 30 years, the ARF David Ogilvy Awards have recognized campaigns that demonstrate how consumer insights and research can inspire creative work that delivers measurable business results. This year's finalists represent leading brands across categories including Automotive, B2B, Cultural Fluency, Financial Services & Insurance, Food & Beverage, Health & Personal Care, Best Brand Transformation, Best Use of Emerging Technology and more.

The finalists include campaigns from Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Chase Sapphire Reserve, CVS Health, Google, Heineken USA, Kaiser Permanente, McDonald's, Microsoft, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Pfizer, The Coca-Cola Company, Uber Eats, White Castle and others. Finalists were selected by a jury of researchers, marketers and consumer insights experts.

"The ARF David Ogilvy Awards continue to showcase the powerful connection between consumer insight and creative effectiveness," said Scott McDonald, Ph.D., President and CEO of the ARF. "This year's finalists demonstrate how research doesn't simply support great marketing—it helps create it."

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners, plus the prestigious Grand Ogilvy will be announced at the ARF Creative Effectiveness Conference & David Ogilvy Awards on October 14, 2026, at Tribeca Rooftop in New York City.

See the full list of finalists for each category on our website and be sure to register before August 28 for the best rates to Creative Effectiveness and the ARF David Ogilvy Awards.

About the ARF

Founded in 1936 (over 90 years ago), the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) is the leading organization dedicated to creating better advertising through research, standards and collaboration. With more than 400 member companies, the ARF advances the science and practice of advertising, media and marketing.

For more information, visit thearf.org or follow the ARF on LinkedIn, YouTube, X and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Philip Perry

Senior Content & Communications Manager

The Advertising Research Foundation

[email protected]

(212) 751-5656 ext. 5757

SOURCE The Advertising Research Foundation