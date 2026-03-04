Howard Shimmel Named Recipient of the ARF's 2026 Erwin Ephron Demystification Award

The longtime media and measurement innovator will be honored at the ARF's AUDIENCExSCIENCE Conference this March

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) is proud to announce that Howard Shimmel has been named the recipient of the 2026 Erwin Ephron Demystification Award. Shimmel will be honored at a ceremony taking place during the upcoming ARF AUDIENCExSCIENCE conference being held March 18 at People, Inc. in New York City.

The Erwin Ephron Demystification Award is a lifetime achievement honor recognizing an individual who exemplifies exceptional intellect, leadership and communication skills, and who can translate complex ideas into clear, actionable strategies. Established in tribute to Erwin Ephron—known as the father of "recency" and a pioneer in media planning—the award celebrates leaders who challenge conventional thinking, embrace analytics and technology, and inspire communication that resonates from research teams to CEOs and CFOs.

With more than 45 years of experience in media, research and analytics, Howard Shimmel has built a career defined by innovation and impact. As President of Janus Strategy & Insights, he leads a research consultancy dedicated to helping organizations move forward through strategic insight. He is also co-founder and head of strategy at datafuelX, a company specializing in forecasting and optimization solutions for media companies, agencies and brands.

Previously, he served as Chief Research Officer at Turner Broadcasting, where he oversaw research across multi-screen entertainment, news, kids and sports properties, as well as corporate analysis and insight-led initiatives. Before that, he held senior leadership roles at Nielsen Media & Advertising Analytics, building advanced analytic capabilities focused on cross-platform measurement, and enhancing media targeting, promotion effectiveness and ROI measurement.

"Howard Shimmel embodies the spirit of the Erwin Ephron Demystification Award," said ARF President & CEO Scott McDonald. "He has continually challenged conventional thinking, translated emerging analytics into strategic advantage and elevated the role of research in the C-suite. His legacy is one of clarity, rigor and forward-thinking leadership."

About the ARF

Founded in 1936 and celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) is the preeminent authority on unbiased quality in advertising, media and marketing research. With more than 400 member companies, the ARF advances industry standards and best practices through collaboration, innovation and evidence-based insights. Through events like AUDIENCExSCIENCE and initiatives such as the Great Mind Awards, the ARF continues to shape the future of advertising and marketing research.

For more information on the ARF, visit www.thearf.org or find us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X or Facebook.

For more information, please contact:

Philip Perry

Senior Content and Communications Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (212) 751-5656 ext. 5757

SOURCE The Advertising Research Foundation