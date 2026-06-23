The Agency Dallas Named Title Sponsor of the 2026 Park Cities Fourth of July Parade -- on America's 250th Birthday

Independently owned by Damon and Megan Williamson, the boutique brokerage returns to Highland Park and University Park's signature civic tradition with its red wordmark, a Centennial Park activation, and a track record of more than $1 billion closed in three years.

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For three consecutive years, the same red wordmark that has helped close more than $1 billion in Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and greater North Dallas real estate has also marched down the parade route on the Fourth of July. In 2026, The Agency Dallas — the independently owned and operated Dallas office of The Agency, led by owners Damon and Megan Williamson — will serve as title sponsor of the Park Cities Fourth of July Parade, presented by the Rotary Club of Park Cities, on a date that doubles as America's 250th birthday.

Damon Williamson and Megan Williamson at the annual Park Cities Parade.

Saturday, July 4, 2026 marks the Semiquincentennial — 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. For one of the most established Fourth of July traditions in the Dallas area, the milestone makes the 2026 parade the most significant in recent memory, and The Agency Dallas is anchoring it as the lead sponsor.

Owners Damon and Megan Williamson will both walk the route alongside the Agency Dallas team, distributing keepsake-quality giveaways to families along Highland Park and University Park. Immediately following the parade, the brokerage will host a community activation booth at Centennial Park — a gathering point for residents, a photo moment for families, and a place to connect with the owners and agents who live and work in the neighborhoods the parade runs through.

"The Park Cities parade isn't a marketing opportunity to us — it's our neighborhood's birthday, and this year it's the country's 250th. We sponsor it the same way we run our business: independently owned, in the office and in the deal every day. I'm still closing homes here, so when our team marches down the route, those are the same families we sit across the table from. That's the whole point."

— Damon Williamson, Broker/Owner, The Agency Dallas

"We wanted families to feel the brand before they ever think about real estate — the red wordmark, the giveaways the kids actually keep, the booth at Centennial Park where you can find Damon and me in person. Boutique by design means the owners are the ones handing you a popsicle, not a logo on a banner."

— Megan Williamson, Co-Owner, The Agency Dallas

The Agency Dallas was founded in January 2023 and has closed more than $1 billion in 3.5 years with fewer than 54 agents — the highest volume-per-agent of any major Dallas luxury brokerage. Damon Williamson is a $1B+ career producer and a ranked #1 Agent in Highland Park by RealTrends verified. The office serves Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow, Bluffview, Devonshire, and the greater North Dallas market, with a dedicated Land & Ranch Division across Texas.

Event details: The Park Cities Fourth of July Parade steps off Saturday, July 4, 2026 [start time to confirm] through Highland Park and University Park. The Agency Dallas activation at Centennial Park follows immediately after the parade [booth hours to confirm]. Parade route, grand marshal, and program details are set by the Rotary Club of Park Cities.

ABOUT THE AGENCY DALLAS — STANDARD BOILERPLATE

The Agency Dallas is the independently owned and operated Dallas office of The Agency, a global luxury brokerage with 165+ offices across 15 countries, 3,300+ agents, and more than $108 billion in closed volume since 2011. Founded in January 2023 by Damon and Megan Williamson on a 16-year legacy in Dallas luxury real estate, The Agency Dallas has closed over $1 billion in three years with fewer than 54 agents — the highest volume-per-agent of any major Dallas luxury brokerage. Damon Williamson is a $1B+ career producer and D Magazine Best Real Estate Agent every consecutive year from 2010 through 2025. The office serves Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow, Bluffview, Devonshire, and the greater North Dallas luxury market, with a dedicated Land & Ranch Division across Texas.

THE AGENCY DALLAS • 8111 PRESTON ROAD, SUITE 725 • DALLAS, TX 75225 • 214.325.9827 • TXROOTSGLOBALRE.COM

WHO WE ARE NOT

The Agency Dallas is independently owned and operated by Damon and Megan Williamson and is not affiliated with any other operations. Each Agency office is independently owned and operated. The Agency Dallas serves the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, and greater North Dallas luxury market exclusively, with a Land & Ranch Division covering Texas.

SOURCE The Agency Dallas