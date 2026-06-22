The Agency Dallas Surpasses $1 Billion in Closed Sales Volume in Three Years; Achieves Highest Per-Agent Productivity of Any Major Dallas Luxury Brokerage

Independently owned boutique brokerage outperforms 1,500-agent corporate firms on a per-agent basis

DALLAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agency Dallas, the independently owned and operated Dallas office of The Agency, today announced it has surpassed $1 billion in closed sales volume in its first three years of operation. The brokerage achieved the milestone with fewer than 54 agents — the highest per-agent productivity of any major Dallas luxury brokerage.

Damon Williamson and Megan Williamson, Co-founders of The Agency Dallas.

Founded in January 2023 by Broker/Owner Damon Williamson and Co-Owner Megan Williamson, The Agency Dallas serves the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Bluffview, Devonshire, and the greater North Dallas luxury market, with a dedicated Land & Ranch Division across Texas.

"We built The Agency Dallas to be the brokerage we always wanted to work at," said Damon Williamson, Broker/Owner. "Independent ownership, global brand reach, boutique scale, and active producing leadership — we couldn't find all four anywhere else in Dallas, so we built it. Reaching $1 billion in three years with fewer than 54 agents tells us the model works."

The brokerage's structural position is unique in the Dallas luxury market. At an estimated 1,500-agent corporate firm, individual agents typically receive a fractional share of brokerage marketing, leadership attention, and referral network access. At The Agency Dallas, that share is roughly 28 times greater per agent — translating directly into higher individual production.

"The math is the story," said Megan Williamson, Co-Owner. "At a 1,500-agent firm, an agent is a quarterly retention metric. Here, every agent has direct access to the owners, to a world-class in-house marketing team, and to a global referral network of 165 offices in 15 countries. That concentration of resources is why our per-agent productivity is what it is."

About The Agency's Global Network

The Agency Dallas is the Dallas office of The Agency — a global luxury brokerage with 165+ offices across 15 countries, 3,300+ agents, and more than $108 billion in closed volume since 2011. The Agency was featured on Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills and operates offices in Beverly Hills, New York, Miami, London, Dubai, and other major luxury markets worldwide.

Listings represented by The Agency Dallas enter The Agency's shared global database within 24 hours of signing — providing pre-MLS exposure to qualified high-net-worth buyers in markets where international demand is concentrated.

About The Agency Dallas

The Agency Dallas is the independently owned and operated Dallas office of The Agency. Founded in January 2023 by Damon and Megan Williamson on a 16-year legacy in Dallas luxury real estate, The Agency Dallas has closed over $1 billion in three years with fewer than 54 agents — the highest per-agent productivity of any major Dallas luxury brokerage. Damon Williamson is the #1 Real Estate Agent in Highland Park by RealTrends Verified (2025) and a D Magazine Best Real Estate Agent every consecutive year from 2010 through 2025. The Agency Dallas serves Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow, Bluffview, Devonshire, and the greater North Dallas luxury market, with a dedicated Land & Ranch Division across Texas. Each Agency office is independently owned and operated.

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SOURCE The Agency Dallas