The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel Names Jennifer Briggs Executive Director

Briggs to succeed Deborah O. McKinnon following 17 years of distinguished leadership.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) announced today that Jennifer Briggs, MBA, CAE, IOM, has been appointed Executive Director of the College, effective September 9, 2026.

Briggs succeeds Deborah (Deb) O. McKinnon, who is retiring after 17 years of service to ACTEC. McKinnon will continue to support the transition as Executive Director Emeritus through October 2026.

Jennifer Briggs

Briggs currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the Texas Society of Architects, a statewide professional association representing nearly 8,000 members. Since assuming that role in 2021, she has led strategic, operational, and financial initiatives that strengthened organizational performance, enhanced member engagement, and aligned resources with long-term priorities. She oversees a $6 million budget and a hybrid team of professional staff and consultants.

Prior to joining the Texas Society of Architects, Briggs spent nearly two decades with the Indiana CPA Society, where she served in a series of leadership roles culminating in her appointment as President and CEO. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation for strategic leadership, operational excellence, and advancing innovative, member-focused programs that help professional organizations grow and thrive.

"Deb McKinnon's leadership has helped shape ACTEC into the organization it is today," said ACTEC President Margaret (Meg) G. Lodise. "Her vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our Fellows and mission have strengthened the College, expanded our impact, and created a lasting legacy. We are deeply grateful for her extraordinary service."

"Jennifer brings more than two decades of association leadership experience and a proven ability to guide complex membership organizations," Lodise said. "Her strategic vision, commitment to member service, and record of operational excellence make her exceptionally well positioned to lead ACTEC into its next chapter."

Briggs will spend the coming months meeting with Fellows, staff, partners, and stakeholders as she assumes leadership of the organization and builds upon the strong foundation established under McKinnon's tenure.

"Leadership transitions are moments of both reflection and opportunity," Lodise added. "As we celebrate Deb's extraordinary contributions, we are equally excited to welcome Jennifer and begin this next chapter for ACTEC."

ACTEC remains committed to advancing excellence in the trust and estate profession through education, scholarship, and leadership while continuing to serve Fellows and the public in the years ahead.

About The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC)

Established in 1949, The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) is a national, nonprofit association of approximately 2,300 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad. ACTEC members (Fellows) are peer-elected on the basis of professional reputation and expertise in the preparation of wills and trusts, estate planning, probate, trust administration, and related practice areas. The College's mission includes the improvement and reform of probate, trust, and tax laws and procedures, and professional practice standards. ACTEC frequently offers technical comments with regard to legislation and regulations but does not take positions on matters of policy or political objectives.

Suzy Shaw [email protected]; 202-684-8460

SOURCE American College of Trust and Estate Counsel