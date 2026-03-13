ACTEC Appoints New Law Journal Editors

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) today announced ACTEC Fellow Professor Reid Kress Weisbord will serve as Editor (2026–2028) and ACTEC Fellow Professor Ronald J. Scalise, Jr. will serve as Associate Editor (2026–2028) of the ACTEC Law Journal. Weisbord succeeds Professor David Horton, ACTEC Law Journal Editor (2024–2026).

Reid Kress Weisbord is a Distinguished Professor of Law and the Judge Norma L. Shapiro Scholar at Rutgers Law School. His scholarship explores private law topics related to wealth transfer, estate planning, tax, and property through more than sixty publications, an estate planning treatise, and a law school textbook. Weisbord recently served as chair of the Trusts & Estates Section of the American Association of Law Schools and currently teaches as a visiting professor at Columbia Law School and the University of Miami Law School. Before entering legal academia, Weisbord practiced in the litigation department of an international law firm before serving as a law clerk in federal district court and on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Ronald J. Scalise, Jr., is the John Minor Wisdom Professor of Civil Law at Tulane Law School. His scholarship focuses both on domestic trusts and estates issues as well as comparative and civil law perspectives on successions. He has authored extensive scholarly publications, including numerous law review articles, book chapters, and treatise updates. He is also very active with law reform, both at the state and national levels, through the Louisiana State Law Institute and the Uniform Law Commission, respectively. He is a two-time recipient of the Felix Frankfurter Award for law teaching. Scalise is a former associate at Stone Pigman and law clerk on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

About the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Law Journal: The ACTEC Law Journal is a unique, high-level academic journal that not only explores tax, trust, and estate topics in depth but also deals with the practical consequences and applications of the rapidly changing rules in these areas of law. It is published three times a year and mailed free of charge to ACTEC Fellows, ABA-accredited law schools, and board members of the National College of Probate Judges. Non-Fellows may subscribe for $45.00 per year.

About the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC): Established in 1949, The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) is a national, nonprofit association of approximately 2,300 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad. ACTEC members (Fellows) are peer-elected on the basis of professional reputation and expertise in the preparation of wills and trusts, estate planning, probate, trust administration and related practice areas. The College's mission includes the improvement and reform of probate, trust and tax laws and procedures and professional practice standards. ACTEC frequently offers technical comments with regard to legislation and regulations but does not take positions on matters of policy or political objectives.



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SOURCE American College of Trust and Estate Counsel