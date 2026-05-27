The American Diabetes Association Debuts the 2026 Scientific Sessions, Driving the Future of Diabetes Care

Leading Experts to Reveal Groundbreaking Research, Innovative Technologies, and Transformative Approaches in Obesity, Early Detection, and Diabetes Treatment

NEW ORLEANS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) will host the 2026 Scientific Sessions from June 5-8 in New Orleans. The ADA's Scientific Sessions is the world's largest diabetes meeting, convening an expected audience of over 12,000 leading physicians, scientists, researchers, and healthcare professionals from around the globe. The premier diabetes meeting, which is also offered virtually, will feature the latest scientific findings in diabetes and obesity, where leading experts and peers will share findings in research for prevention, care, and cures at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Over 40 million Americans are living with diabetes, about 1 in 8 people nationwide. As rates continue to climb, this year's sessions will spotlight the latest cutting-edge advancements driving progress in diabetes and obesity research and management.

Key themes will include:

Advancing obesity and metabolic health: Clinical studies will showcase next-generation therapies and treatment strategies for obesity and diabetes, including incretin-based approaches and their effects on weight, glycemic management, and long-term metabolic health.

Clinical studies will showcase next-generation therapies and treatment strategies for obesity and diabetes, including incretin-based approaches and their effects on weight, glycemic management, and long-term metabolic health. Prevention, early detection, and disease modification: New research will highlight innovative strategies to identify diabetes earlier and intervene more effectively, including advances in biomarkers, precision medicine, and lifestyle interventions that can delay or prevent disease progression.

New research will highlight innovative strategies to identify diabetes earlier and intervene more effectively, including advances in biomarkers, precision medicine, and lifestyle interventions that can delay or prevent disease progression. Improving cardiometabolic outcomes: Emerging evidence will examine how new therapies are transforming outcomes across the heart, kidney, and liver-reducing complications and improving longevity for people living with diabetes.

Emerging evidence will examine how new therapies are transforming outcomes across the heart, kidney, and liver-reducing complications and improving longevity for people living with diabetes. Transforming care through innovation and access: New research will highlight how technology, artificial intelligence, and implementation strategies are reshaping diabetes care—reducing treatment burden, expanding access, and enabling more person-centered care.

New research will highlight how technology, artificial intelligence, and implementation strategies are reshaping diabetes care—reducing treatment burden, expanding access, and enabling more person-centered care. Advancing beta cell replacement and cure strategies: Cutting-edge science will explore advances in beta cell replacement, regenerative medicine, and immune-based therapies aimed at achieving long-term remission or cure.

Cutting-edge science will explore advances in beta cell replacement, regenerative medicine, and immune-based therapies aimed at achieving long-term remission or cure. Fostering innovation: On Saturday, June 6, from 4:30-6:00 p.m., the Innovation Challenge, which debuted in 2023, invites emerging companies to pitch novel ideas to improve the lives of people living with diabetes. A panel of judges, with input from a live audience, determines which contestants will earn a private audience with potential funders.

"As the 2026 Scientific Sessions begin, this year's program reflects the depth and urgency of the work advancing diabetes research and care," said Rita Rastogi Kalyani, MD, MHS, the ADA's chief scientific and medical officer. "The research presented highlights the growing impact of diabetes and obesity, and the continued need to accelerate scientific progress. Together, these studies expand and deepen our understanding while paving the way for better treatments, stronger prevention, and ultimately, cures for diabetes."

Other key topics featured in presentations at the ADA's 2026 Scientific Sessions include new insights into diabetes-related complications and recent guidelines updates for diabetes management.

"Our Scientific Sessions comes at a defining moment for diabetes and obesity research, where discovery is rapidly translating into real-world impact," said Marlon Pragnell, PhD, the ADA's vice president of research & science. "From potential diabetes cures to next-generation obesity treatments, this meeting will challenge assumptions, spotlight transformative science, and accelerate ideas that influence patient outcomes—leaving attendees informed and equipped to drive meaningful progress."

Virtual registrants will receive on-demand access following the sessions on June 10. Learn more about the ADA's 2026 Scientific Sessions.

For more information, please email the ADA's Scientific Sessions press team at [email protected].

Embargo Policy

Oral presentations: Abstracts selected for oral presentation are embargoed from the time of submission until the scheduled start of their presentation at the 2026 Scientific Sessions. The ADA reserves the right to adjust the embargo as needed.

Abstracts selected for oral presentation are embargoed from the time of submission until the scheduled start of their presentation at the 2026 Scientific Sessions. The ADA reserves the right to adjust the embargo as needed. Poster presentations (including late-breaking posters): Abstracts selected for poster presentation are embargoed from the time of submission until Friday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. CT .

Abstracts selected for poster presentation are embargoed from the time of submission until . Symposia: This information is embargoed until the scheduled start of the specific symposium.

This information is embargoed until the scheduled start of the specific symposium. Published only: Published-only abstracts are embargoed from the time of submission until Friday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m. CT.

About American Diabetes Association's 2026 Scientific Sessions

The ADA's 2026 Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held in New Orleans, LA, from June 5-8. Thousands of leading physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals from around the world are expected to convene both in person and virtually to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Attendees will receive exclusive access to thousands of original research presentations and take part in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADASciSessions.

About American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes—and we're not stopping. There are over 155 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

SOURCE American Diabetes Association