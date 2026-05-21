The American Hotel Owners Charitable Association (AHOCA) Officially Launches Its Asia Chapter in Hong Kong, Creating a Unified Platform to Connect Industry Leaders in the US and Asia

HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The America Hotel Owners Charitable Association (AHOCA), a US-based association representing wide range of hospitality related industry leaders across the United States, will host its Asia Chapter launch event, powered by CSTS Enterprises and Connexus Travel (a CSTS company), in Hong Kong on May 26th, marking its first major step toward building structured collaborations with industry leaders including hotel owners and hospitality investors in Asia.

AHOCA ASIA Launch Ceremony and Gala Dinner

The invitation-only event, to be held at the InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong in Tsim Sha Tsui, will bring together senior hotel owners, principals of family-backed hospitality groups, and industry leaders from United States, Hong Kong, Macau and the wider region for a closed-door dialogue on cross‑border collaboration, long‑term hotel ownership, and capital partnership opportunities.

Founded in the United States, AHOCA represents a network of top-tier industry players including hotel owners, hospitality investment and financiers, construction, real estate and other related verticals, with deep operational experience and long-term ownership perspectives. Its Asia expansion reflects growing interest among US-based industry players in establishing closer ties with the Hong Kong and regional hospitality ecosystem.

"Hong Kong remains one of the most important bridges between global capital and operating expertise," said Abel Zhao, AHOCA Asia President and Executive Director. "This launch is not about transactions, but about building trusted relationships between owners and professionals who share a long-term view of hospitality."

Discussion topics at the event will include:

Hong Kong's Success Story and Expansion into the U.S. Market, Tale of CSTS Enterprises

Preparing Tourism and Hospitality Talents for the Experience Economy

Evolving Brand Value in a Changing Hospitality Industry

Hong Kong - your springboard to success in Asia & beyond

Chinese Brands Going Global

Real Estate Development in US

The event is expected to be attended by leaders from across Hong Kong's hotel, property, and investment communities, with participation by invitation only to facilitate open and candid discussion.

AHOCA plans to use the Hong Kong launch as a foundation for ongoing Asia-based initiatives, including knowledge exchange, working groups, and future closed-door forums.

The event was blessed and supported by a number of industry leaders including Hon. Stephen T. Chan, New York State Senator; Hon Ron Kim, New York State Assembly Member; Hon Perry Yiu, MH, JP, Member of Legislative Council (Hong Kong); and Hon Vivian Kong Man-Wai, SBS, MH, Legislative Council Member (Hong Kong), among many others.

About AHOCA USA

The America Hotel Owners Charitable Association (AHOCA) is a US-based organisation representing top-tier hotel owners and hospitality professionals across the United States. It promotes collaboration, education, charitable initiatives, and long-term stewardship within the hospitality industry.

For more information, visit us at https://www.ahocaasia.org/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About AHOCA Asia

AHOCA Asia is a dynamic platform that unites visionary leaders in hospitality, business, and social impact across the Asia region. As the first regional branch of the America Hotel Owners Charitable Association (AHOCA), we serve as a catalyst for collaboration, cultural exchange, and industry advancement. With strong support from our U.S. headquarters, we foster knowledge sharing between East and West, promote sustainable business growth, and champion initiatives that benefit communities. Our network also emphasizes corporate governance as a cornerstone for long-term success and responsible leadership.

About CSTS Enterprises

CSTS Enterprises is a content and IP-driven integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. At its core, the company creates unique, high-impact content and leverages world-class intellectual properties to connect global opportunities with local and regional audiences. CSTS partners with leading international IPs and premier sporting and entertainment events, including FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 to deliver authentic, compelling experiences.

CSTS brings together experiential tourism, integrated marketing, data and technology to create connected, end-to-end experiences. By combining industry expertise with smart digital capabilities, the company helps simplify travel, improve efficiency and deliver brand impact. With a collaborative and forward-looking approach, CSTS supports clients in navigating an increasingly dynamic global business landscape, turning complex challenges into seamless, scalable solutions.

For more information, visit us at csts-enterprises.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises