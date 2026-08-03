WATERBOMB SEOUL 2026 Successfully Concludes as CSTS and PremierX™ Help Power the Festival's Global Future

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WATERBOMB SEOUL 2026 successfully concluded an unforgettable three-day celebration of music, entertainment and immersive fan experiences, bringing together tens of thousands of fans from Korea and around the world for one of Asia's most anticipated summer festivals. Held at the KINTEX Outdoor Global Stage in Goyang, the event showcased the unique combination of live music and signature water-themed attractions that have made Waterbomb a global cultural phenomenon.

Credit: Waterbomb Credit: Waterbomb

Fans experienced a diverse lineup of some of the biggest names in K-pop, hip-hop and electronic dance music with performances by global and regional stars including Jay Park, ZICO, KARINA, Taemin, Sunmi, and Shownu & Hyungwon of MONSTA X, among others.

Widely regarded as Korea's premier water-themed music festival, Waterbomb once again delivered its signature blend of music, energy and audience participation. Beyond the performances, attendees took part in large-scale water battles and immersive interactive experiences that have become synonymous with the festival. Its unique format continues to distinguish it from other music events, creating an environment where audiences are participants rather than simply spectators.

The Seoul 2026 edition also marked a significant milestone for CSTS Enterprises and its PremierX brand, whose involvement reflects CSTS Group's growing commitment to experiential live entertainment. Earlier this year, CSTS announced its strategic collaboration with MADEONE Corp., owner and operator of Waterbomb, to support continued development of the festival in Seoul and around its international expansion.

Through the partnership, CSTS and PremierX contributed their expertise in hospitality, entertainment strategy, audience engagement and brand development, helping reinforce Waterbomb's position as one of the most influential festival properties from Asia. The successful execution of Waterbomb Seoul 2026 further demonstrates the strength of the partnership and the growing international appeal of the Waterbomb brand.

"Waterbomb is much more than a music festival. It is a global lifestyle and cultural platform that connects audiences through unforgettable experiences," said Winnie Chan, General Manager, CSTS Integrated Marketing. "The success of Waterbomb Seoul 2026 highlights the power of collaboration between CSTS, PremierX and MADEONE, and reinforces our shared vision of bringing this iconic entertainment experience to audiences around the world."

As the final water cannons fired and performances concluded, Waterbomb Seoul 2026 closed another landmark chapter in the festival's history, setting the stage for continued international growth. Building on this momentum, CSTS and PremierX look forward to supporting the next phase of Waterbomb's expansion, bringing the festival's unique blend of music, community and immersive entertainment to new audiences across Asia and beyond.

About WATERBOMB

WATERBOMB is South Korea's globally recognized water-themed music festival, combining performances from leading K-pop, hip-hop and EDM artists with large-scale interactive water experiences. Since its launch in 2015, the festival has expanded beyond Korea to become one of Asia's most recognizable live entertainment brands.

About CSTS Enterprises

CSTS Enterprises is an integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. The company develops and partners with intellectual properties and brands to deliver compelling experiences that connect with local and regional audiences across the world. In addition to its own initiatives, including Generation C and PremierX, it collaborates with international IPs such as the FIFA World Cup, Formula 1, and Waterbomb.

CSTS integrates experiential marketing, tourism, data, and technology to deliver connected audience experiences. The company engages consumers across physical events and digital channels, working with clients to execute at scale across markets, turning complex activations into co-ordinated, measurable outcomes.

About MADEONE Corp.

MADEONE Corp. is a Seoul-based creative production house and entertainment agency specializing in the development and execution of leading festival experiences. Guided by the philosophy, "If our hearts don't beat, we cannot thrill anyone," MADEONE has redefined the music festival landscape through its flagship brand, WATERBOMB®, integrating music, performance, and audience participation into a new entertainment paradigm. In addition to festival production, the company provides theatrical services and manages talent in the arts and entertainment. MADEONE continues to expand its global footprint through international editions of its high-energy events.

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises