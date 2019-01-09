NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Growing use of ammonium chloride in cough medicines and food products to trend in the market. ammonium chloride is extensively used as an expectorant in cough medicines. It is significantly used in dietary supplements, such as yogurts. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the ammonium chloride market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2022.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691254



Market Overview

Increased demand from APAC

The market in APAC is dominated by India due to increasing population and growing end-user industries. The increased agricultural production and high exports from Japan and China significantly drive the demand for ammonium chloride.

Availability of substitutes

The availability of substitutes and alternate products, such as potassium chloride, ammonium nitrate, and urea can significantly hinder the growth of the ammonium chloride market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the ammonium chloride market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including ProChem and Zaclon the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing use of ammonium chloride in cough medicines and food products and the increased demand from APAC, will provide considerable growth opportunities to ammonium chloride manufactures. BASF, Dahua Group Dalian Guanlin International Trade, LIANYUNGANG GRACE FERTILIZER, ProChem, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Zaclon are some of the major companies covered in this report.



