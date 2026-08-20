The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2026

News provided by

The Andersons, Inc.

Aug 20, 2026, 16:05 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a fourth quarter 2026 cash dividend of 20 cents ($0.20) per share payable on October 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of October 01, 2026.

This is The Andersons 120th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture and renewable fuels company. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

The Andersons, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

The Andersons, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Financial Highlights: Second quarter net...
The Andersons, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Results on August 3

The Andersons, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Results on August 3

The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 after 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 3,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Agriculture

Agriculture

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Retail

Retail

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics