The Anthem Hotel Debuts the "Soccer Legends Suite" Celebrating U.S. Soccer Culture

Timed to a summer of international soccer, the LA Stadium District hotel unveils an immersive fan experience featuring National Soccer Hall of Famers, iconic memorabilia, and a charitable partnership with The Sanneh Foundation

INGLEWOOD, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anthem Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, announced the debut of the Soccer Legends Suite, an immersive guest experience celebrating some of the legendary players, moments and culture that have shaped U.S. soccer. The suite was unveiled on June 10 with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring National Soccer Hall of Famers Tony Sanneh, Joe-Max Moore and Jeff Agoos, as Los Angeles prepares to welcome the global soccer spotlight.

Soccer Legends Suite at The Anthem Los Angeles Stadium District

Located in the heart of the LA Stadium District, The Anthem's Soccer Legends Suite is a tribute to the sport's legacy inspired by some of the most memorable moments in U.S. soccer history, featuring rare memorabilia, historic artifacts, and themed design elements. For fans traveling to Los Angeles this summer, The Anthem Hotel is designed to be more than a place to stay—it is the place to experience the energy, community, and celebration surrounding one of the biggest moments in international soccer.

Among the highlights are a tribute wall with Tony Sanneh's U.S. National Team jersey, a game-worn jersey from DaMarcus Beasley, Hall of Fame scarves, signed memorabilia, and custom embroidered cleats worn by Landon Donovan. Throughout the suite, the spirit of one of the world's oldest and most beloved sports comes to life through a striking soccer goal headboard, turf-inspired elements, and displays honoring generations of players who helped elevate the game.

"The Soccer Legends Suite is designed to celebrate the passion, history, and community that surround soccer's biggest moments," said Ruben Lopez, General Manager of The Anthem Hotel. "It's an opportunity to experience the excitement while surrounded by some of the players, stories, and artifacts that helped shape this incredible sport."

The June 10 unveiling featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and opportunities for guests and media to meet Sanneh, Agoos, and Moore.

In addition to honoring the sport's history, the Soccer Legends Suite supports its future. Throughout the summer tournament season, a portion of proceeds from guests booking the suite will benefit The Sanneh Foundation, the nonprofit organization founded by Tony Sanneh following his retirement from the LA Galaxy and professional soccer. The Foundation works to empower youth, improve lives and unite communities through sports, education, health and programs that advance diversity, equity and well-being.

"Soccer has this unique energy and the power to bring people together," said Tony Sanneh. "It's exciting to see a destination like The Anthem Hotel create an interactive experience that celebrates the best of the sport while giving back to young people and communities through The Sanneh Foundation."

As part of the experience, Cymbiotika—a partner of Tony Sanneh and The Sanneh Foundation—will provide a special welcome gift to guests booking the Soccer Legends Suite during Los Angeles' summer of international soccer.

The Soccer Legends Suite is the latest example of The Anthem Hotel's immersive programming strategy, which transforms guest rooms and shared spaces into experiences tied to major sports, music, and cultural moments. Located steps from Los Angeles' premier sports and entertainment venues, The Anthem continues to create opportunities for visitors and locals alike to engage with the events shaping the city.

The Anthem Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is located at 3900 W. Century Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90303.

For more information on The Anthem please visit www.anthemhotella.com/.

About The Anthem Hotel

The Anthem Hotel, part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is a 179-room lifestyle hotel located in the heart of Inglewood's Los Angeles Stadium District. Just steps from the city's premier sports and entertainment venues, The Anthem places guests at the center of LA's most dynamic live experiences. Inspired by the energy of game days and concert nights, the hotel blends modern design, comfort-driven amenities, and vibrant social spaces, including an expansive pool deck, rooftop lounge, and flexible indoor venues. With a full-service food and beverage program led by Tom's Watch Bar, The Anthem offers an immersive stay where work, play, and performance seamlessly intersect. Designed to move with its guests, The Anthem delivers a stay that is both elevated and effortlessly connected to the rhythm of Los Angeles.

About The Sanneh Foundation

Founded in 2003 by Tony Sanneh, U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer and former U.S. Men's National Team player, The Sanneh Foundation is a Saint Paul, Minnesota–based nonprofit whose mission is to empower youth, improve lives, and unite communities. Through education, health and wellness initiatives, youth development, and community engagement programs, the Foundation leverages the power of sport and opportunity to create lasting impact for young people and families. Learn more at The Sanneh Foundation.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a science-backed wellness brand committed to transparency, quality, and innovation. Known for its advanced liposomal delivery systems and high-quality ingredients, Cymbiotika develops formulations designed to support overall wellness through enhanced nutrient absorption and bioavailability. Founded in San Diego, the company continues to redefine the supplement category through rigorous standards, ingredient transparency, and a commitment to helping individuals take ownership of their health. For more information, visit cymbiotika.com.

Media contact:

Diane Briskin

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SOURCE The Anthem Hotel