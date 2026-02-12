The Anthem Hotel Debuts "The Homecourt Suite" Celebrating Los Angeles Basketball Culture

Timed to NBA All-Star Weekend, the newly opened LIFESTYLE hotel brings immersive programming to the heart of the LA Stadium District

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off its debut in the heart of the Los Angeles Stadium District, The Anthem Hotel , Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is continuing its opening momentum through a slate of experiences designed to place guests into the center of the action.

The Anthem Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Los Angeles

Situated immediately adjacent to Los Angeles' most iconic venues, including Intuit Dome, SoFi Stadium, Kia Forum, and YouTube Theater. Born from the energy of game days and concert nights, The 179 room Anthem Hotel is the first lifestyle hotel to open in the Stadium District, placing guests steps from the city's most electric sports and entertainment moments.

Inspired by LA's deep basketball heritage and the energy of the NBA All-Star Weekend, is the debut of the Homecourt Suite, curated by Harry Ling , founder of Qore sportswear brand. The Suite is inspired by the LA Clippers and the legacy of the beloved sport in Los Angeles. From vintage cues to inspired details, the Homecourt Suite transforms a hotel stay into the atmosphere of the All-Star itself, an experience that expands beyond the arena.

"It's about paying homage to the variety of activities uniquely available in LA. With the Homecourt Suite, we created an experience that reflects the spirit of the Stadium District during iconic moments like All-Star Weekend," said Stephen Chavez, General Manager of The Anthem Hotel. "We are offering guests a space where the energy doesn't stop after the final buzzer sounds."

The Homecourt Suite signals a broader vision for the hotel as a destination for experiential programming. Looking ahead, The Anthem will be creating and hosting events and experiences conceptualized by the city's creative and sports energy, taking place in The Stadium District's world-class venues. The Anthem is not just a bed near the action, it is where passionate people come together to celebrate the music or sport they love and turn a 3-hour ticket into an overnight escape.

Among the notable upcoming programs is The #GRWM Glam HQ, booked for February 19th, an activity that transforms The Anthem's pool-deck adjacent space into a high-energy pop-up beauty and vibe destination timed to Lady Gaga's shows at the Kia Forum. The activation is presented in partnership with Vinyl Wellness, known for its work at major music and cultural events including Coachella and Insomniac festivals, which will curate offerings influenced by Gaga's fierce and expressive world. Inspired by the artist's bold aesthetic, the experience, exclusively for hotel guests, will feature a gemstone and crystal eye bar, dramatic makeup moments, colored hair extensions, statement accents and permanent jewelry. A live DJ will spin iconic Lady Gaga tracks while themed food and cocktails from Tom's Watch Bar, The Anthem Hotel's restaurant partner, will add more festive flavor to the event. The experience reinforces The Anthem Hotel's role as a culturally relevant destination, blending music, beauty, and fandom into a highly shareable pre-concert moment.

In true Los Angeles fashion, the oversized pool is the heart of the action at The Anthem. Framed by the Soundwave Pool Bar and a striking hand-painted mural that mirrors the movement of a soundwave, the space transforms with each new group of participants buzzing with the intensity of a big game one night and pulsing with the flow of a live show. With unmatched views, The Stage rooftop delivers skyline vistas, while adjacent interior spaces offer intimate counterparts for private gatherings.

The Anthem is not just about sports and events- it is where work and play meet. When the company retreat feels different, and the business trip takes on a whole new rhythm, The Anthem Hotel opens up a whole new world of nightly events just steps away. Thoughtful touches from blackout-ready shades, ergonomic workspaces, and high-speed Wi-Fi to sustainable materials, refined finishes, and an energizing fitness center with pelotons support everything from a morning reset to a post-show recharge.

The Anthem Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is located at 3900 W Century Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90303. The Anthem is offering a special launch promotion: earn 10,000 Hilton Honors Points per night when booking the exclusive Private Rate using Promotional Code P0. Reservations can be made directly via The Anthem Hotel's booking link here . Please find The Anthem Hotel, Los Angeles Stadium District images here .

