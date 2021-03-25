The Art of Living Well Takes Shape at Viamonte at Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contra Costa County's fastest selling Life-Plan Community, Viamonte at Walnut Creek by Sequoia Living, made the early decision to emphasize art when planning the design of its active senior community enhancing the lifestyle of the space for its residents. Harold Hoeg, owner of Horizon Art, was brought in to collaborate with StudioSIX5 interior design and architecture to ensure that the artistic aesthetic was in sync with the overall design of this contemporary community.

Bright pops of color add to public spaces and break up long corridors indoors. Bringing the outdoors in was a priority of the art installation.

"The beauty of curating a collection for a community like Viamonte is in the thoughtfulness of selecting each installation. When it is done well, it tells a fascinating story," said Hoeg. "In the case of Viamante, we understood that our residents embodied a discerning art-loving audience. It was evident that creating an emotional bridge to the area would require a Biophilic philosophy, which we approached with local artists in mind."

The term Biophilic focuses on human's innate attraction to nature and natural processes. Popularized by American biologist Edward O Wilson in the 1980's, when he observed how increasing rates of urbanization were leading to a disconnection with the natural world, it seeks to bring nature indoors in a way that it can be enjoyed. Working with the light and views surrounding the property, an emphasis on natural resources is evident in both the artwork and overall design, including constructing the community around the now focal point Legacy Oak Tree. Hoeg integrated broader themes of local art highlighting bold, contemporary and abstract pieces to heighten the spirit and experience.

"Long corridors can be, simply – well… long - so we wanted something that would provide moments of brightness to resident commutes and engage their spirits, where people could stop, connect, and enjoy the stunning scale of these rare finds."

Many of the pieces selected showcase interesting objects with dimension and texture that allow residents to stop and enjoy the journey down the long corridor. The art has become such a popular lifestyle element for the residents that the art collection has morphed into an organized art walk for the community, providing the opportunity to enjoy the color and space while learning more about the artists themselves. Artists are also conducting interviews for residents to talk about specific pieces located at the community as well as inspiration for their work.

While many of Viamonte's residents are able to get out and about, COVID-19 closed off many outdoor options. The art installation is just one of the many elements of the community's lifestyle enhancements showcasing the importance that aesthetic can play in overall satisfaction in lifestyle. Other enhancements include gourmet dining through two onsite restaurants, a wine bar, outdoor fireplaces and sitting areas, bocce court and heated swimming pool with nano-doors leading to a sundeck. A private gym, salon, art and workshop are all included in the Viamonte offering.

Viamonte At Walnut Creek is the only life-care community of its kind in the East Bay. Featuring 1-bed/1-bath or 2-bed/2-bath with adjacent dens, the living spaces are designed to be roomy, light and bright, with high end designer features and finishes. Full kitchens, generous living spaces, and private decks or patios round out the residence offering.

"Life at Viamonte feels like staying at a high-end resort," said Lon Shapiro, a resident at Viamonte. "No detail has been spared."

While Viamonte At Walnut Creek enjoys the reputation of being one of the fastest selling life plan communities in Northern California, there are still a limited number of homes available. To find out more, schedule a tour or for a private in person appointment at our preview center, simply call 925-621-6600 or visit online at www.viamonteliving.org .

