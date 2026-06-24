The Asian American Foundation and Wong Fu Productions Launch 'The United States of Asian+America' to Uncover the AAPI Trailblazers and Stories that Changed America

From the music topping the charts to technologies powering our daily lives to the food enjoyed in every corner of the country, AAPIs have played an outsized role in the experiences that define America today. Yet as the country prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, much of the public still has limited knowledge of AAPI history and influence. According to TAAF's 2026 STAATUS Index, more than half (53%) of U.S. adults cannot name a single major moment in Asian American history, and just 7% believe AAPI communities have "a great deal" of influence on U.S. culture.

The United States of Asian+America will take viewers on a journey to meet the AAPI trailblazers who have shaped modern American life, through a series of original and intimate interviews featuring guests like:

Ajay Bhatt (Chief Architect and Co-inventor, USB, PCI Express, Thunderbolt)

(Chief Architect and Co-inventor, USB, PCI Express, Thunderbolt) Sophia Chang (first Asian woman in hip hop)

(first Asian woman in hip hop) Steve Chen (Co-Founder, YouTube)

(Co-Founder, YouTube) Dr. David Ho (Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons)

(Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons) MC Jin (Asian American hip-hop pioneer)

(Asian American hip-hop pioneer) Dr. Kamal Kalsi (Lt. Colonel, U.S. Army Reserves; Chief Medical Officer, Victory Medical Institute)

(Lt. Colonel, U.S. Army Reserves; Chief Medical Officer, Victory Medical Institute) Jessica Koga (winemaker, Schramsberg Vineyards)

(winemaker, Schramsberg Vineyards) Jeremy Lin (NBA champion, Co-Founder, JLIN LLC and Board Chair, Jeremy Lin Foundation)

(NBA champion, Co-Founder, JLIN LLC and Board Chair, Jeremy Lin Foundation) Chef Martin Yan (Founder, President and TV host of Yan Can Cook! on PBS)

(Founder, President and TV host of on PBS) Jerry Yang (Co-Founder, Yahoo! and Founder, AME Cloud Ventures)

(Co-Founder, Yahoo! and Founder, AME Cloud Ventures) Madelyn Yu (former president of Philippine Nurses Association of America)

(former president of Philippine Nurses Association of America) And more

Each changemaker is paired with a host carrying their legacy forward:

Jaeki Cho (Righteous Eats)

(Righteous Eats) Lois Cho (Founder of Cho Wines)

(Founder of Cho Wines) Piper Curda (actress)

(actress) Shruti Ganguly (award-winning filmmaker and writer)

(award-winning filmmaker and writer) Jon Kung (Chef, Cookbook Author and Content Creator)

(Chef, Cookbook Author and Content Creator) Philip Wang (Co-Founder, Wong Fu Productions)

Episodes will be released on a rolling basis through the end of 2026 on TAAF and Wong Fu Productions' YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram channels.

"From the Indian American engineer who helped connect the world through USB, to the Filipino nurses who cared for America during the COVID-19 pandemic, to the Chinese American chef who transformed how Americans experience Chinese food, AAPIs have had an outsized impact on the U.S.," said Norman Chen, CEO of TAAF. "As America approaches its 250th anniversary, The United States of Asian+America brings these stories to the forefront—told by the people who shaped them. AAPI history is American history."

"Wong Fu Productions has been a pillar in Asian American culture and media for over two decades. We made our own stories when there were no mainstream opportunities. We've been unapologetic and intentional in our mission to highlight our modern experiences and talent," said Philip Wang, Co-Founder of Wong Fu Productions. "I'm honored to direct this series with my producer Benson Quach, and join TAAF in creating an empowering, and evolving, series that can preserve what previous generations have accomplished, while connecting with the next and hopefully inspiring them knowing that our community can, and has done, incredible things in this country."

The United States of Asian+America is a major expansion of TAAF's award-winning "Asian+American" PSA campaign, which launched in 2025 to foster dialogue around the beautiful complexity of being both Asian and American. To transform the series into a community-powered movement that uplifts AAPI history, TAAF is also announcing the TAAF Asian+American Storytelling Initiative, a program that invites creatives across the country to join in telling stories about our shared history.

Later this summer, storytellers can participate by visiting asianplusamerican.org and submitting a pitch around an important AAPI figure, movement, or moment in U.S. history. Pitches will be evaluated by a committee of acclaimed creators and filmmakers, and finalists will receive awards up to $10,000 and mentorship to develop their ideas into short-form videos.

In addition to The United States of Asian+America and TAAF's Asian+American Storytelling Initiative, TAAF is celebrating local AAPI business owners and their businesses through limited edition collaborations. At launch, TAAF is partnering with Nostalgia, a Bay Area AAPI-owned streetwear brand, on a limited-edition Tang Denim jacket. 10% of proceeds support TAAF's city-based initiatives. Pre-orders open today at enternostalgia.com; jackets release July 3.

The United States of Asian+America is streaming now on YouTube. TAAF invites the AAPI community to share their own stories using #AsianPlusAmerican and tagging @TAAForg.

To learn more about the TAAF Asian+American Storytelling Initiative, please visit asianplusamerican.org.

About The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)

TAAF serves the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community by promoting safety, fostering belonging, and advancing prosperity. Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long-standing underinvestment in AAPI communities, we invest in initiatives to combat anti-Asian hate, integrate AAPI studies into school curricula, elevate authentic AAPI storytelling, and expand resources and representation for our communities. Through our high-impact initiatives, events, and investments in national and local nonprofits, we're creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of AAPIs in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org or follow @TAAForg on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, or Facebook.

About Wong Fu Productions

Wong Fu Productions is an independent digital production company specializing in commercial and film production, founded in 2003. Established as a YouTube channel reaching over 3 million subscribers and over half a billion views, the company has evolved into a full-service creative studio. With independent narrative work that has landed on streamers and theaters around the world, and award winning branded content and campaigns for leading companies, Wong Fu has become a beacon in Asian American media for generations. Through its commitment to representing the AAPI audience, as well has uplifting new AAPI talent in front and behind the camera, Wong Fu continues its mission from over 20 years ago. Learn more at wongfuproductions.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Asian American Foundation