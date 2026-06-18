The Asian American Foundation Launches $1.5 Million Board Accelerator to Elevate Exceptional Executive Leaders for Service in Corporate Boardrooms

$1 million cornerstone investment from the Walter and Shirley Wang Foundation kickstarts national effort to develop a new generation of AAPI corporate directors.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) today announced the launch of the TAAF Board Accelerator (TBA), a $1.5 million initiative that helps companies access exceptional executive talent for corporate board service.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are shaping the economy and the defining issues of our time. Yet despite making up 13% of U.S. professionals and an even higher share of the workforce in key sectors like technology, healthcare, finance, and engineering, the leadership potential of AAPIs has been persistently and historically overlooked. Nowhere is the resulting gap between workforce and leadership participation more evident than in boardrooms, where AAPIs held just 5.4% of Fortune 500 board seats in 2022, less than their 7% share of the U.S. population.

The TAAF Board Accelerator will address this disconnect by expanding visibility of board-ready AAPI executives, strengthening governance preparedness, and building trusted bridges between candidates, search firms, and corporate decision-makers.

As part of the $1 million multi-year grant from the Walter and Shirley Wang Foundation, TAAF will launch the "Walter and Shirley Wang Foundation Roundtable Series" to identify, prepare, and connect board-qualified Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) leaders with board opportunities. TAAF will match the commitment with an additional investment of $500,000. In addition, TAAF will work with the executive data firm and TBA founding partner Equilar, leveraging its database to expand the pipeline of experienced executives ready to contribute at the highest levels of corporate governance.

"Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are a vital and growing part of our nation's workforce, yet too many companies are not tapping into an extraordinary pool of leadership talent," said Norman Chen, CEO of TAAF. "Thanks to the generous support of the Walter and Shirley Wang Foundation and TAAF's partners, we're making it simple for search firms and corporations to connect with aspiring executives, challenging inaccurate perceptions around the leadership potential of AAPIs, and strengthening America's economy all at the same time."

"Great boards that draw from the full breadth of America's talent can build strong infrastructure, drive innovation, and transform organizations for the better," said Walter and Shirley Wang. "We're excited to partner with The Asian American Foundation to develop executives ready to take up the mantle for service. It's time that we amplify, invest in, and support a new generation of leaders."

"Today's companies need leaders with global perspectives, operational depth, and experience navigating complexity," said David Chun, Co-founder of the TAAF Board Accelerator. "The AAPI executive community includes thousands of leaders with exactly that profile, and the TAAF Board Accelerator will bring structure and visibility to a talent pool that has been overlooked for far too long."

The TAAF Board Accelerator will be supported by leading corporate and governance partners, and Scott Texeira, a retired Egon Zehnder partner, will join as an advisor. The TAAF Board Accelerator is part of TAAF's broader strategy to identify and prepare AAPI executives for leadership in their own companies and on boards. In addition to the accelerator, TAAF, in partnership with Russell Reynolds Associates, hosts an annual Asian Corporate Directors Conference, convening leaders committed to increasing access to corporate boards and creating a network of support.

For more information about the TAAF Board Accelerator, visit share.taaf.org/boardaccelerator.

About The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)

TAAF serves the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community by promoting safety, fostering belonging, and advancing prosperity. Launched in 2021 in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate and to address the long-standing underinvestment in AAPI communities, we invest in initiatives to combat anti-Asian hate, integrate AAPI studies into school curricula, elevate authentic AAPI storytelling, and expand resources and representation for our communities. Through our high-impact initiatives, events, and investments in national and local nonprofits, we're creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for millions of AAPIs in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org or follow @TAAForg on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, or Facebook.

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SOURCE The Asian American Foundation